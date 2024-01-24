Princess Alexandra borrows mum Princess Caroline's vintage Chanel dress she first wore 34 years ago

Princess Alexandra of Hanover has an enviable wardrobe and she wowed royal fans with her latest look at Paris Fashion Week.

The 24-year-old looked chic in a black collared military-style dress as she attended the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Alexandra's ensemble is in fact a vintage Chanel number, as first noticed by royal style account Royal Fashion Police.

The Monegasque figure skater appears to have borrowed the piece from her stylish mother, Princess Caroline.

Caroline, who is the daughter of the late Grace Kelly, first wore the look in 1990 at the International Annual Bouquet Contest.

Alexandra is a regular on the front row and has followed in her stylish mother and sister Charlotte Casiraghi's footsteps.

Born on 20 July 1999 in Austria, she is the only daughter of Princess Caroline and her estranged husband, Ernst August, Prince of Hanover.

© Getty Princess Alexandra in her mother Caroline's vintage Chanel dress

© Getty Princess Caroline wearing the Chanel dress in 1990

Her half-siblings are Princess Caroline's children from her second marriage to Stefano Casiraghi – Andrea, Charlotte and Pierre.

Alexandra's father, Ernst August, also has two sons from his first marriage to Chantal Hochuli – Prince Ernst August and Prince Christian.

© Getty Princess Alexandra and boyfriend Ben Sylvester Strautmann at the Rose Ball

The Princess has joined the Monaco royals at some major public events, including the annual Rose Ball and Monaco's National Day.

Alexandra has been dating Ben Sylvester Strautmann, the descendant of a wealthy German family, since 2017.

