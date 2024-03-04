Will Gary Goldsmith talk about niece Princess Kate's recovery on Celebrity Big Brother?

Much has been said about the Princess of Wales' illness and recovery following her planned abdominal surgery in January.

Speculation was rife last week when her husband Prince William cancelled an appearance last minute at the memorial of his godfather, King Constantine II of Greece, with many wondering if Kate had taken a turn for the worse.

Kensington Palace went on to confirm that William's absence had nothing to do with his wife's health.

WATCH: Surgeon questions Princess Kate's lengthy hospital stay and recovery

Now, Kate's maternal uncle Gary Goldsmith, the younger brother of Carole Middleton, is set to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, airing on Monday night. But will Gary, known for his outspoken and controversial remarks, speak out about his royal niece and her recuperation?

Gary, 58, has decided to appear on the show without his sister Carole's blessing. He has a strained relationship with the Middletons, due to his colourful past that's included being pictured with drugs in Ibiza, plus an arrest for assaulting his fourth wife Julie-Ann in 2017.

But despite his misdemeanours, Gary has had nothing but positive things to say about the Middletons and in particular his royal niece Kate.

Rumour has it that the recruitment advisor and self-made millionaire has no plans to embarrass the royal family, so if he does choose to speak publicly about Princess Kate, he will most likely have kind words to share and not go into detail about her health, given Kate's own wishes not to divulge her medical information.

© Shutterstock Gary is set to star in Celebrity Big Brother

It's likely that the reality is that Gary also doesn't know much about his niece's condition, given how private she is, and her uncle's history for being indiscreet.

He was invited to both William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011, and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' church wedding in 2017, but was not invited to Pippa's private reception at the Middletons' family home, Bucklebury Manor – which speaks volumes about the distance the Middletons have placed between themselves and self-confessed "fun uncle" Gary.

© Getty Gary attends niece Pippa Middleton's wedding with his daughter Tallulah in 2017

What the controversial businessman has said in the past, though, is nothing but praise for his niece Kate.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2013, Gary said: "She is this confident, clever, caring girl who has taken her responsibilities in marriage and job incredibly seriously. I think everyone thinks she's sincere, in love and doing her job to the best of her ability."

In the same interview, he noted: "Kate works really hard at everything. She is brilliant at whatever she turns her hand to, but works at it, throwing herself into everything. Whereas Pippa, everything seems to come very easily."

