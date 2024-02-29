A look back at Princess Kate's royal firsts

In March 2012, Kate carried out an engagement at The Treehouse Children's Hospice in Ipswich, England, for which she is patron. The expectant hush that descended over the children's hospice preceded a monumental royal moment – the Duchess of Cambridge's first public address. Slightly nervous but intently focused, Kate began a new chapter of her career with words several weeks in the writing, which she penned herself.

"First of all, I'd like to say thank you. Thank you for not only accepting me as your patron, but for inviting me here today," she said. "You've all made me feel so welcome and I feel hugely honoured to be here to see this wonderful centre. I'm only sorry William can't be here today, he would love it here… through teamwork so much can be achieved. What you have achieved here is extraordinary."

Stepping down from the podium after her address, Kate admitted: "I find doing speeches nerve-wracking". But the poised delivery earned her thundering applause and was an indication of how much she had evolved in her role.

