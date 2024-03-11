Princess Kate's new photo has royal fans saying the same thing

Royal watchers were delighted to see the Princess of Wales a few days ago for the first time since her abdominal surgery.

At the weekend, royal fans got another lovely Kate update when the Princess appeared in a sweet photo to mark Mother's Day alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and their reaction was unanimous!

As the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account showed a photo of a glowing Kate alongside her children, followers were quick to respond with how "beautiful" it was.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Surgeon baffled by Princess Kate's lengthy hospital stay

"Happy Mother's Day, our beautiful Princess Catherine, one wrote, while another added: "Happy Mother’s Day! Such a genuinely beautiful photo. Thank you for being you… beautiful on the inside and out," and another commented: "I am happy to see this beautiful photo after a long time."

Other Royal fans also commented on how much Charlotte is growing up to look like her mother, and wished the Princess well with her continued recovery.

The Princess was glowing in the new image View post on Instagram

Even the Princess' family members expressed their care, with Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi posting a red heart emoji beneath the heartwarming Wales family post.

The social media message featuring the mum-of-three's new photo also included a personal missive from the Princess, thanking fans for their kind words since her medical treatment was revealed.

© Getty Kate thanked fans for their kind words

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day," wrote the Princess, signing off the post with her initial, "C".

In the photograph, the Princess looked cool and casual in her much-loved See by Chloé's $445 combat ankle boots, which she often wears on outdoorsy engagements.

© Getty Royal watchers hope to see the mum-of-three back at work soon

The royal paired her lace-up shoes with fitted denim skinny jeans, adding a cosy knit jumper and a waterproof khaki jacket, which looked to be The Woodcock Advanced jacket from Seeland.

Kate's chocolate brown hair was worn in natural waves, a departure from her usual, perfectly coiled curls. She kept her makeup minimal, adding a touch of blush and a light lashing of mascara to bring out her naturally radiant features.

© Getty Kate's such a devoted mum

Despite appearing incredibly stylish and in good spirits, Kate is still not expected to take part in any public engagements until after Easter, following her surgery, the details of which have not been shared publicly.

Her first public engagement of the year has also yet to be officially confirmed, despite reports.

© Getty Prince William has taken on more responsibility amid his wife and father's illnesses

In the most recent issue of HELLO! magazine, royal author Robert Jobson, whose new biography Catherine, The Princess of Wales will be published this summer, said: "From what I hear, Kate has got into a routine again and is functioning well, but she doesn't want to rush things.

"I have spoken to people close to her and I think she is recovering well but is not quite a hundred per cent."

© Getty The Princess has yet to return to public engagements

Robert added: "The King was looking to make the royal family more focused on the main four and having two of the star people out of the picture makes that more difficult, so I'm sure she will be welcomed back with open arms when she's well enough to return to royal duties."