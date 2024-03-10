Princess Kate resurfaces in skinny jeans and combat boots on Mother's Day

The Princess of Wales has resurfaced on social media for the first time since undergoing major abdominal surgery earlier this year.

The royal shared a charming photograph alongside her children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in honour of Mother's Day - and appeared to be overjoyed as she beamed at Prince William behind the camera.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day," wrote the Princess, signing off the post with her initial, "C".

© The Prince of Wales The Princess of Wales beamed alongside her children

Princess Kate's absence in the public eye this year has meant royal style watchers have been starved of Kate's sartorial splendour as she takes time to recover in private.

With no engagements, public duties, and her highly-missed appearance at the BAFTAs this year, royalty's best dressed woman has left royal fans desperate for her return on the fashion circuit.

© Getty Princess Kate's appearance at the BAFTAs alongside Prince William was greatly missed this year

On Sunday, the mother-of-three opted for her favourite off-duty ensemble in the photograph - denim jeans, lace up boots and a wax jacket. The Princess looked cool and casual in her much-loved See by Chloé's $445 combat ankle boots, which she often wears on outdoorsy engagements.

The royal paired her lace-up shoes with fitted denim skinny jeans, adding a cosy knit jumper and a waterproof khaki jacket, which looked to be The Woodcock Advanced jacket from Seeland.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate often wears her See by Chloe hiking boots

Kate's chocolate brown hair was worn in natural waves, a departure from her usual, perfectly coiled curls. She kept her makeup minimal, adding a touch of blush and a light lashing of mascara to bring out her naturally radiant features.

Royal fans were quick to comment on Princess Kate's unexpected post on Instagram, including Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, husband to Princess Beatrice, who left a red heart emoji beneath the heartwarming Wales family post.

© WPA Pool Skinny jeans and a khaki jacket is the Princess' go-to casual outfit

"Beautiful photo! Praying for your continued recovery," penned a royal fan, as another wrote: "What a joy to see your smiling face! We have missed you tremendously! Get well soon!"