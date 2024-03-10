Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton resurfaces in skinny jeans and combat boots on Mother's Day
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Princess Kate resurfaces in skinny jeans and combat boots on Mother's Day

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance alongside her children on Sunday

2 minutes ago
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Manor Farm in Little Stainton, Durham on April 27, 2021 in Darlington, England.
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Share this:

The Princess of Wales has resurfaced on social media for the first time since undergoing major abdominal surgery earlier this year. 

The royal shared a charming photograph alongside her children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in honour of Mother's Day - and appeared to be overjoyed as she beamed at Prince William behind the camera. 

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day," wrote the Princess, signing off the post with her initial, "C". 

The Princess of Wales beamed alongside her children© The Prince of Wales
The Princess of Wales beamed alongside her children

Princess Kate's absence in the public eye this year has meant royal style watchers have been starved of Kate's sartorial splendour as she takes time to recover in private. 

With no engagements, public duties, and her highly-missed appearance at the BAFTAs this year, royalty's best dressed woman has left royal fans desperate for her return on the fashion circuit. 

William and Kate attend the 2023 BAFTAs© Getty
Princess Kate's appearance at the BAFTAs alongside Prince William was greatly missed this year

On Sunday, the mother-of-three opted for her favourite off-duty ensemble in the photograph - denim jeans, lace up boots and a wax jacket. The Princess looked cool and casual in her much-loved See by Chloé's $445 combat ankle boots, which she often wears on outdoorsy engagements. 

The royal paired her lace-up shoes with fitted denim skinny jeans, adding a cosy knit jumper and a waterproof khaki jacket, which looked to be The Woodcock Advanced jacket from Seeland.

Kate paired her hiking boots with skinny jeans and a GANNI gilet in Glasgow© Max Mumby/Indigo
Princess Kate often wears her See by Chloe hiking boots

Kate's chocolate brown hair was worn in natural waves, a departure from her usual, perfectly coiled curls. She kept her makeup minimal, adding a touch of blush and a light lashing of mascara to bring out her naturally radiant features. 

Royal fans were quick to comment on Princess Kate's unexpected post on Instagram, including Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, husband to Princess Beatrice, who left a red heart emoji beneath the heartwarming Wales family post. 

Skinny jeans and a khaki jacket is the Princess' go-to casual outfit© WPA Pool
Skinny jeans and a khaki jacket is the Princess' go-to casual outfit

"Beautiful photo! Praying for your continued recovery," penned a royal fan, as another wrote: "What a joy to see your smiling face! We have missed you tremendously! Get well soon!"

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more