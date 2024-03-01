Prince William and Princess Kate unite to share rare message

The Prince and Princess of Wales have sent their wishes to those who are celebrating St David's Day. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kensington Palace released a rare message on behalf of the royal couple both in English and in Welsh.

"Proud to be Patrons of both the Welsh Guards and the Queen's Dragoon Guards. Happy St David's Day! [National flag of Wales emoji]

"Yn falch o fod yn Gyrnol ac yn Brif Gyrnol y Gwarchodlu Cymreig a Gwarchodlu Dragŵn 1af Y Frenhines. Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! @Official_1WG @TheWelshCavalry."

The messages comes shortly after Kensington Palace has brushed off speculation surrounding the Princess of Wales's health following wild conspiracy theories on social media.

A spokesperson for Kate said: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

During last year's parade, William presented leeks to the Officers and Guardsmen who in turn issued it along the ranks as a traditional part of the day. The parade concluded with a march-past where His Royal Highness took the Royal Salute. It was the first time Prince William marked St David's Day since he became the Colonel of the Welsh Guards in December 2022.

In an address to the Welsh Guards, William paid home to his father who was the previous Prince of Wales. "I am both honoured and delighted to be standing here in front of you today as your new Colonel," he said last year.

"At the same time, I'm sorry that my father couldn't be here with us here today to say farewell, but I know he would talk of his fierce pride and admiration for you all, and of his own sadness to be moving on from an appointment he held so dear since 1975."

William recalled that his memories with The Welsh Guards Sniper Platoon Salisbury Plain are "some of my best". The Prince added: "Another key milestone in my life was also shared with the Welsh Guards, this time in the Jungles of Belize as I received my A-Level results over the Bowman Radio…

"Many of you will know the feeling of being in the jungle; you're incredibly hot, continuously soaking wet and with nowhere to hide from potentially horrendous results, it could have been a really bad day!

"Ultimately though, it was the camaraderie, the togetherness, and of course the banter of the Welsh Guards that got me through that period, and it's a time I look back on fondly."

Of course, Wales is very dear to William and Kate's hearts. Just before their wedding, the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved into a cottage on the Bodorgan Estate in Anglesey, an island off the north-west coast of Wales, where William was stationed as a search and rescue pilot.

The couple also spent the early years of their marriage there, with the Prince later stating: "This island has been our first home together, and it will always be an immensely special place for us both.

"Catherine and I look forward to returning again and again over the coming years with our family." Even after their wedding, the pair continued to live at their beautiful Welsh property, and it became their eldest child Prince George's first house.