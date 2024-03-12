Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Prince William didn't bow to Queen Camilla at Commonwealth Day service
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Why Prince William didn't bow to Queen Camilla at Commonwealth Day service

The Prince of Wales headed up the royals with the Queen at Westminster Abbey

2 minutes ago
Prince William smiles at Queen Camilla
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
Share this:

The Prince of Wales was seen warmly greeting his stepmother Queen Camilla with kisses on both cheeks as they arrived at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Unlike his uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William did not appear to bow to Her Majesty as the royals assembled to process down the aisle to take their seats.

The Duchess of Edinburgh also greeted Camilla with a kiss and curtsey, as captured in the video below.

WATCH: Prince William greets Queen Camilla with a kiss

But there's a logical reason as to why William didn't bow to the Queen. If a member of the royal family isn't seen greeting the King or Queen with a bow or a curtsey, it's usually because they've already seen each other that day.

The Queen and Prince of Wales were seen chatting and smiling together ahead of the national anthem being played. The pair headed up the royal family amid the King and the Princess of Wales's absences from the service.

Queen Camilla and Prince William arrive at Commonwealth Day service© Getty
Queen Camilla and Prince William led the royals into the service

A pre-recorded message from the monarch was played during the ceremony, in which Charles said he has "been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth".

The King has postponed most of his public-facing duties as he continues cancer treatment, but is still continuing with his daily red boxes behind palace walls.

Princess Kate is not expected to return to her engagements until after Easter amid her recovery from abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace released the first image of Kate and her children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis, taken by William at their Windsor home, to mark Mother's Day on Sunday.

Kate shared a photo of herself with her three children on Sunday, to mark Mother's Day in the UK © Kensington Palace
Kate shared a photo of herself with her three children on Sunday, to mark Mother's Day in the UK

However, the Princess publicly apologised for editing the family photograph as it was pulled by news agencies over claims it had been "manipulated".

Kate said in a statement shared on social media: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."

LISTEN: The latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast

How to greet a member of the royal family

Kate curtsies to the King and Queen© Getty
Kate curtseying to the King and Queen on Garter Day last June

According to the royal family's website, there are no "obligatory codes of behaviour" when meeting the King and Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms, which for men is a small bow and for women, a curtsey.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more