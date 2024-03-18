Royal website removes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pages - details

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's individual biography pages have been removed from the Royal Family's official website.

While the couple previously had their own separate pages on the website, information on the pair has been combined into one joint page, titled The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The top of the page reads: "As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family. The couple married in St George's Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018 and have two children: Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex."

© Pool Prince Harry and Meghan's biography pages have been combined on the Royal website

What follows are two headings, one for Prince Harry, and the second for his wife Meghan, followed by short biographies about the pair of them.

The page also states that current information about the couple's work can be found on their official website, sussex.com.

HELLO! understands that the new joint page for Meghan and Harry was part of a routine update and refresh of content that took a while to filter through the system correctly.

The update to the website comes just days after Meghan launched a new website, American Riviera Orchard, as well as creating a new social media account for the venture.

WATCH: Meghan Markle launches new brand, American Riviera Orchard

While little detail has been shared about Meghan's new business, we do know that it's based in Montecito, where she and Prince Harry live with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

© Instagram Meghan has launched a new website

The Duchess also released a promotional video for American Riviera Orchard, which shows Meghan plucking flowers and baking, while another shot sees the mother-of-two donning a stunning black dress.

It's also been a busy time for Prince Harry too, who participated in the Diana Legacy Award ceremony earlier this month. The 39-year-old spoke to 20 young winners via a video call from his California home. "I'm sorry I am not there, I wish I could be there with you guys," Harry told the group, before thanking them "for inspiring so many others and at the same time protecting my mother's legacy". "I really appreciate that," he said.

© Casey Gutteridge Prince Harry speaking with the Diana Legacy Award winners recently

Since taking a step back from the Royal Family back in 2020, Meghan and Harry have been busy with various projects, including a Netflix docu-series. The couple also have an upcoming movie with the streaming platform.

Confirming the news, Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said: "They have a couple of unscripted things they're working on with Brandon [Reigg].

"And they actually have like a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they're working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows," she explained, adding: "But yeah, the movie's great."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!