Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie is growing up fast - see his sweetest photos

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Archie, back in 2019, fans around the world couldn't wait to catch a glimpse of their bundle of joy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's firstborn's close-up showed him being cradled in his mother's arms, wrapped in a white blanket and matching hat.

At the time, the world could only marvel at the picture-perfect son Harry and Meghan welcomed and hoped for more photos of him growing up.

While the couple have kept their children - they are now parents to Princess Lilibet too - away from the glare of the spotlight, they have occassionally offered a glimpse at their boy - and he's growing up so fast.

As a baby, it was clear that Archie took after both his parents as images of both Harry and Meghan appeared as babies bearing a striking resemblance to their baby. With his chubby cheeks and bright eyes, he was a joy to look at.

© Getty Images Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in 2019

His red hair was inherited from his father but over the last three years Archie's ginger locks have gotten darker.

Their Christmas card shared in 2020 was a hand drawn image of the family having fun in a playhouse and Harry and Archie were identical.

© Getty Archie has his dad's red hair

One year later, fans were treated to a 2021 seasonal image which was published by HELLO! in which the family couldn't have looked happier.

The foursome were sitting casually on their front porch with Archie perched on Harry's knee in matching jeans and a buttoned shirt.

Their artistic Christmas card from 2020 show how much Archie looks like Harry

Lilibet was being lifted above Meghan's head and smiled as her mother beamed up at her.

The message on the card read: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

The pair also shared photos of Archie during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the images, their son looked confident and carefree strolling down the beach, playing in their backyard in Montecito, California and being mischievous inside their family home.

Their last Christmas card was taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski

It seems Archie is now settling into life as a preschooler well, and during a recent interview with The Cut for The New York Times, Meghan gave journalist Allison P. Davis insight into what a sweet boy he is.

She documented the adorable moment Archie, saw his mom at the school gates.

Allison wrote: "He's so excited to see her, repeating 'Momma, Momma, Momma' in his little voice, as he runs toward her that he leaves his lunchbox behind on the ground. She scoops him up in a big hug so full of genuine emotion that both close their eyes."

In their eye-opening Netflix docu-series, Meghan and Harry shared a detailed glimpse inside their family life away from the spotlight. They included footage from their time in Canada, and Prince Archie looked adorable in a Mini Boden panda snowsuit as he enjoyed his first ever sleigh ride.

© Netflix Archie was dressed in a panda-themed snowsuit

Describing the family's time in Canada, the Duchess says in the documentary: "I just loved being there. It was just so peaceful. You could breathe for a minute."

© Netflix Prince Archie is the sptting image of his dad Prince Harry

Meanwhile, an image shared in episode two shows Archie, wearing a blue hat and matching Crocs, as he sits on dad Harry's shoulders in a sweet father-son moment.

© Netflix Meghan Markle holding Archie and Lilibet

Elsewhere in the series, a close moment was captured between mum Meghan and her two children. The trio looked so precious as they explored the family's pretty garden.

