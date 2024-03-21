Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton is 'far cry' from 'frail woman who is still unwell' says body language expert – exclusive
Princess Kate's rare sighting at farm shop shows she's a 'far cry' from 'frail woman who is still unwell'

The mother-of-three was spotted at Windsor Farm Shop with her husband Prince William

3 minutes ago
kate middleton in jeans and pink blazer at natural history museum
Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
The Princess of Wales appeared to be sending the message that she is full of strength, vitality, and confidence during her outing to the Windsor Farm Shop last week, a body language expert has revealed.

The public were given a rare sighting of Kate and her husband Prince William as they were spotted picking up supplies at their local grocery store, with Kate happily walking along with a spring in her step, carrying a shopping bag. 

The mother-of-three is recovering from abdominal surgery and has hardly been seen in public since Christmas Day, but according to celebrity mindset coach and body language expert, Noor Hibbert, Kate seemed to want to show everyone how "great she is feeling".

William and Kate in Durham two days before wedding anniversary© Getty
William and Kate, pictured previously in Durham, were spotted grocery shopping in Windsor last week

"Contrary to William, who is walking slightly behind, with his hat over his head, trying to conceal who he looks like, Kate was walking with leadership, confidence, excitement, and a sense of eagerness," Noor exclusively told HELLO!

"The way she walked was out of the ordinary, and contrary to her usual poised walk for public events and also unusual for a royal family member, who is trying to stay under the radar in the public eye. 

Princess Kate wearing all blue on Christmas Day© Getty
Kate has rarely been seen in public since Christmas Day

"In contrast, it showed strength and may have been an unconscious decision to let everyone see her, so she could show how great she is feeling which perhaps would have got rid of the slew of rumours all over the media. 

"Walking with a beaming smile and full of vitality, she gave the impression she was a far cry away from a frail woman who is still unwell."

A video emerged on Monday of William and Kate at their local farm shop, which is a five-minute drive from their home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor. The Princess was seen rocking a relaxed and sporty look, comprising of leggings and a hoodie, and she left her hair loose. William, meanwhile, was dressed equally casually in a pair of jeans and a navy blue coat, and a baseball cap to remain more incognito.

The Sun, who published the video, reported that Kate, 42, spent Saturday shopping near Windsor and Sunday watching her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis play sport.

The Princess is expected to return to work after mid-April when her children go back to school after their nearly month-long Easter holidays.

