A Right Royal Podcast: a deep-dive into 'Kate-Gate'

A Right Royal Podcast is back with host Andrea Caamano and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash. In the new episode, we’re talking about the Prince and Princess of Wales and the latest developments since her planned abdominal surgery in January.

Listen to the episode here...

LISTEN: Why Kate will return to the spotlight in days and how William is really feeling

In this episode, we’re joined by The Daily Mirror’s Russell Myers, who earlier this week broke the news that an unauthorised member of staff at The London Clinic had attempted to look at Kate’s private medical records whilst she was still hospitalised.

During our chat, we reveal what triggered a worldwide frenzy regarding Kate’s whereabouts and her health condition as well as Prince William and Kate's feelings amid the storm of intense speculation and interest.

We also discuss why Kate and King Charles have taken different approaches in how they navigate their health issues and why the monarch is happy to be seen and photographed while receiving treatment for his cancer.

Russell also explained why the UK press have taken the unusual move of publishing paparazzi photos of the Princess and why she is set on making an official appearance earlier than initially thought.