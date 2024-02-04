What will happen if Princess Kate chooses to disclose details of her health issues

Little is known about why the Princess of Wales had to undergo abdominal surgery in January.

Kensington Palace released a statement the day after her “planned surgery” and from the get-go, journalists were asked not to speculate about the mother-of-three’s condition.

© Getty Kate is recovering from abdominal surgery at home with her family

It’s unknown if Kate will open up about her hospitalisation once she returns to royal duties, which is not scheduled to be until at least after Easter. We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash has explained the consequences her honesty could have.

LISTEN: The consequences that the Princess of Wales' honesty about her surgery could have

“If she does choose to share her diagnosis in future it'll go stratospheric," Emily says in the new episode of A Right Royal Podcast. "The potential for her to raise awareness is probably unprecedented. So, I'm sure that will be something that's on her mind."

© Getty Police officers stand guard outside The London Clinic after Princess Kate underwent planned surgery

She adds: “She is such an influencer in many ways, she really inspires people, whether it's to go and buy the outfit she's worn, or to change government policy."

In the latest episode - titled A Right Royal Health Scare - Emily also told co-hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths about the reason why King Charles and the Princess of Wales chose to stay at The London Clinic, a hospital which had not been used by them before. She also discusses Sarah, Duchess of York’s ‘bombshell’ announcement, just five days after the news broke about Charles and Kate's health issues.

© Getty William is said to have visited Kate during her 14-day stay

Other guests on the episode include The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who details his personal experience with the royal family’s incredible doctors, including what they keep in the bag that travels with the royals on tours. Also featured is James Whatling, who has been photographing the royal family for over 25 years and was there to capture King Charles’ departure from the London Clinic earlier this week.