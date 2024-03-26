King Charles and Queen Camilla confirmed to attend Easter service

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to attend the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle this weekend, Buckingham Palace has announced.

It was previously hoped that the King, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, would make an appearance, but his attendance had not been confirmed by the palace.

This will be the 75-year-old monarch's first significant public outing since he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Easter service at St George's Chapel on Sunday

Charles and Camilla, who has been holding the royal fort in her husband's place, are expected to attend church with other members of the royal family.

In previous years, the King and Queen have been joined by the likes of Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, Zara and Mike Tindall, and more.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have also made appearances in the past.

The Wales family will not attend the Easter service

HELLO! understands that this year, the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be attending the Sunday church service as Kate continues with her preventative treatment for cancer and undergoes her recovery in private.

Their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, broke up for the school holidays last Friday and will have almost one month off.

Prince Louis made his Easter public debut last year, holding on to his mum Kate's hand as he arrived at the chapel, while George and Charlotte joined the royal family for their first public Easter outing in 2022.

It's likely that the Waleses have travelled or will travel to their country house, the ten-bedroom Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, to spend the children's long holiday, as they usually do.

If the Waleses do head to Sandringham this Easter, they will be afforded much privacy, as locals there aren't fazed by their royal neighbours.

Kate, 42, will have the freedom to go out for walks on the beach with the family dogs and enjoy fun Easter activities with the children, including making Easter bonnets, painting eggs, baking, and holding an Easter egg hunt at home.