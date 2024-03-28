Queen Camilla makes royal history as she steps in for King Charles

The Queen made history as she stood in for King Charles at the annual Royal Maundy service on Thursday, marking the first time a consort has performed the duty on behalf of the monarch.

Camilla, 76, wearing a cream coat by Fiona Clare and a leopard print dress, presented Maundy money to community stalwarts in recognition of their service at Worcester Cathedral.

And despite the rain, around 200 people gathered outside the Cathedral to greet the Queen, with many asking her to pass on goodwill messages for the King and the Princess of Wales amid their cancer diagnoses.

WATCH: Queen Camilla represents the King at the Royal Maundy service

Among them was Sheila Clark, 66, from Glasgow, who handed over a posy of flowers, a picture of the King and Queen taken at the Scottish Highland Braemar Games, and a card for Kate.

© Getty Queen Camilla met well-wishers during a brief walkabout after the service

Sheila, a retired teacher, said about the message in her card: "Just that I’m hoping Kate’s getting on well and I'm sorry to hear about her illness and hoping Kate gets peace now to recover – that's really what I wanted to say. I just wanted to come and see the Queen, I've followed her for many, many years, and just to let her know that I’m thinking of her. I wrote to her some weeks ago and I got a lovely card back from her and something from the King as well."

In a pre-recorded address played at the service, King Charles, 75, spoke of his "great sadness" at not being able to attend amid his ongoing treatment.

The monarch has stepped back from large-scale public duties since receiving his cancer diagnosis on 5 February. Charles will step out for the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor this weekend, with a small number of royal relatives.

© Getty The Queen accessorised with Queen Elizabeth's gold and sapphire brooches

The King added: "The act of worship, here in Worcester Cathedral, reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the coronation service – to follow Christ’s example 'not to be served but to serve'. That I have always tried to do and continue to do, with my whole heart."

During the ancient ceremony, 75 women and 75 men – signifying the King’s age – were presented with two purses, one red and one white, filled with Maundy money.

© Getty The Queen handed out the Maundy money

Maundy recipient Norman Tomlinson, 72, from Mansfield, received the unique coins for his work with his local hospice and Catholic church which includes taking communion to the sick and housebound.

Norman said: "This is just a fantastic day – a once in a lifetime (experience). I said to the Queen I hope the King gets well soon and your daughter-in-law as well and she said 'thank you very much'."

LISTEN: Our Right Royal Podcast discusses the Palace's PR crisis...