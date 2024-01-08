Peter Phillips enjoys date day with girlfriend Lindsay Steven after missing Christmas with the royals

Peter Phillips and girlfriend Lindsay Steven made quite the stylish couple when they enjoyed a New Year's date day at Cheltenham racecourse.

In a snap shared by My Fancy Feathers, which creates beautiful feathered creations, on Instagram, Princess Anne's son, 46, was seen with his arm around his beau.

Lindsay looked elegant in a navy Ted Baker coat over a blue ensemble. She accessorised with a pair of dainty gold earrings and a bespoke feathered headband from the Gloucestershire-based business.

Peter's daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Autumn, were also pictured at the races watching the action from the stands with their cousin Mia Tindall.

Businessman Peter has been dating longtime friend Lindsay for the past two years.

The couple have joined the royal family for several high-profile events in that time, including the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June, as well as the Epsom Derby, Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and King Charles's coronation concert.

© Getty Peter and Lindsay in the second row at the coronation concert

A friend of the King’s nephew told HELLO! last summer: "[Peter] is in a great place at the moment and could not be happier in either his private or personal life. Peter and Lindsay just look so natural and great together and are incredibly happy. They are both very private people, but the pictures of them at the Coronation Concert and those smiles just say it all."

But Peter missed the annual Christmas Day church service with the royals last month.

© Getty Peter with daughters Isla and Savannah and sister Zara at Kate's Christmas concert

It appears that he and Lindsay spent time in Scotland, where she was born and raised, with the pair spotted running errands in a local supermarket on Christmas Eve.

© Getty Lindsay and Peter made their public debut at the Epsom Derby in 2022

Peter, who is head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment, is based at his mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

He and his daughters were among the guests at the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December.