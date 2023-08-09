Prince Harry shops for Meghan Markle with friend while in Tokyo - see the fun candid photo

Prince Harry and best friend Nacho Figueras have revealed exactly what they get up to when away from their wives… They shop for their wives!

The pair revealed they had spent time while in Tokyo, Japan shopping with Nacho sharing a picture of the pair posing with their arms crossed and flexing their muscles as they stood in a gift shop that appeared to sell home goods including backpacks and slippers.

"Shopping for our wives," Argentinian polo player Nacho captioned the post, adding: "Big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!"

© Nacho Figueras Harry and Nacho pose together in Japan

Harry is married to former actress Meghan Markle, and Nacho to businesswoman Delfina.

In the picture Harry wore a black polo shirt paired with dark wash denim jeans and a pair of aviator sunglasses, while polo player Nacho wore a gray polo and light wash denim jeans.

Harry, 38, and Nacho, 46, are in Japan where they attended the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition on Tuesday August 8 ahead of a charity polo match hosted in partnership with Harry's charity Sentebale.

© P van Katwijk Harry is in Japan for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition

Father of two Harry was seen arriving at Haneda airport – the same day wife Meghan attended the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert - and later joined Nacho along with former New Zealand All Blacks and ISPS Handa Ambassador Dan Carter, Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka MBE, Rector and Vice-Chancellor of South Africa’s Stellenbosch University Professor Wim de Villiers, and Royal Australian Navy Veteran and Invictus Games Gold Medallist Steve James at the summit.

In pictures published by MailOnline, Harry could be seen laughing on stage with Dr Handa as he spoke about the power in sports, and the importance of teamwork.

"I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing – not just for the mind and body but the world," Harry said. "The lessons we learn on the field are the same principles of philanthropy: that a mission, hard work, dedication, and partnership can make even the impossible possible. Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others. That, to me, is the power of sport.”

© Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images Grant Ganzi, Nacho Figueras, the Duke of Sussex and Steve Cox raise the trophy after taking part in a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in 2022

On Saturday, the pair will travel to Singapore for the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup fundraiser.

"The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale's vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV," said Harry.

© Chris Jackson Nacho and Harry have been pals for years

In 2022 the event was held in Aspen, Colorado, and Nacho spoke fondly to HELLO! of his "solid" friend Harry and the marriage between the Duke and his wife the Duchess of Sussex.

But the South American athlete also revealed that Harry has a "competitive" side, perfect for their polo matches; the pair clinched the Sentebale ISPS Hand Polo Cup for the second year in a row in 2022.

"He is loyal, and competitive, and he cares. Our relationship has evolved over the years, and he doesn't seem to try to impress me," Nacho said of Harry.

"I have known him for so long and he has always wanted someone to love and marry and have a family with, so it makes me so happy to see them happy and with two beautiful children," he continued.

© Michael Loccisano The two have become close friends

Nacho has been an ambassador for Sentebale since it was first founded in 2006, and he revealed that he has seen for himself "that the work they're doing is so important".

"I have been to Lesotho several times and have seen the impact it has on these kids and how it gives them a better life, so seeing that and being able to support one of my good friends for a cause close to his heart is wonderful," he added.