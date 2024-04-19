Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William's return to royal duties has fans saying the same thing
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Prince William's return to royal duties has fans saying the same thing

The Prince of Wales has been supporting his wife, Kate, following her cancer diagnosis

52 minutes ago
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Share this:

Royal watchers were delighted to see the Prince of Wales resume his royal duties on Thursday, after spending time away from the public eye with his family following the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis.

Prince William, 41, visited food distribution charity Surplus to Supper, which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and London.

After helping out in the kitchen, the father-of-three helped to pack the van with crates of food items before hopping into the passenger seat for the delivery to the Hanworth Centre Hub in Feltham, west London. 

Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Prince William lends a hand at food distribution charity

As Kensington Palace shared images from William's outing on social media, the Waleses' followers flooded the comments with supportive messages.

"So wonderful to see you back at work Your Royal Highness I hope Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales is doing well, sending you and your family my prayers and love during this time," one read.

"It’s great to see William out and about! I’m happy to see The Royals supporting such important causes," another said, while a third added: "Very good work! Keep up the brave front and positive attitude William."

Prince William helps make bolognese sauce with head chef Mario Confait© Getty
William helped out in the kitchen at Surplus to Supper

Many followers also shared their well-wishes for the Princess of Wales, who is currently going through preventative chemotherapy.

Kate, 42, revealed in an emotional video on 22 March that she is receiving cancer treatment, after the disease was discovered in post-operative tests following her abdominal surgery in January.

The Princess of Wales© BBC Studios
The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video message on 22 March

The Princess said: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales look on alongside Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 Quarter-final © Getty
William took George to an Aston Villa match on 11 April

Since then, the Prince and Princess have spent the Easter holidays with their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, who turns six on Monday.

William's last public engagement came on 19 March, when he visited Sheffield to promote his Homewards homelessness campaign.

Kensington Palace previously said that the Prince would resume public engagements after the school holidays, on a reduced timetable as he continues to support Kate through her treatment.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Scoop

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more