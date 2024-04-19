Prince William's return to royal duties has fans saying the same thing

Royal watchers were delighted to see the Prince of Wales resume his royal duties on Thursday, after spending time away from the public eye with his family following the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis.

Prince William, 41, visited food distribution charity Surplus to Supper, which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and London.

After helping out in the kitchen, the father-of-three helped to pack the van with crates of food items before hopping into the passenger seat for the delivery to the Hanworth Centre Hub in Feltham, west London.

Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Prince William lends a hand at food distribution charity

As Kensington Palace shared images from William's outing on social media, the Waleses' followers flooded the comments with supportive messages.

"So wonderful to see you back at work Your Royal Highness I hope Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales is doing well, sending you and your family my prayers and love during this time," one read.

"It’s great to see William out and about! I’m happy to see The Royals supporting such important causes," another said, while a third added: "Very good work! Keep up the brave front and positive attitude William."

© Getty William helped out in the kitchen at Surplus to Supper

Many followers also shared their well-wishes for the Princess of Wales, who is currently going through preventative chemotherapy.

Kate, 42, revealed in an emotional video on 22 March that she is receiving cancer treatment, after the disease was discovered in post-operative tests following her abdominal surgery in January.

© BBC Studios The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video message on 22 March

The Princess said: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

© Getty William took George to an Aston Villa match on 11 April

Since then, the Prince and Princess have spent the Easter holidays with their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, who turns six on Monday.

William's last public engagement came on 19 March, when he visited Sheffield to promote his Homewards homelessness campaign.

Kensington Palace previously said that the Prince would resume public engagements after the school holidays, on a reduced timetable as he continues to support Kate through her treatment.

