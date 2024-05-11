King Charles to increase security at Scottish home

King Charles is hiring a new security officer for his Scottish residence, Holyroodhouse.
The monarch has a deep affection for the Edinburgh abode and stays annually from the end of June to the beginning of July. A job description was shared on the official website for the royal household, explaining the role's demands.
According to the website, the role requires the new officer to be a welcoming face for visitors, conduct patrols, maintain a safe environment, check fire equipment and to be a first-responder in the event of an incident among other important things.
How much does the role pay?
Whilst salaries for jobs within the royal household aren't always listed, the role is being bench-marked in the £26,000 a year bracket.
Are there any nice benefits?
Now, you may be thinking, that working for the royal household must come with some perks - and you'd be right.
"Benefits such as a 15% pension contribution have been outlined, and the hired candidate will receive 25 days of annual leave excluding bank holidays, with the possibility of rising to 30 days after a period of service," the website states.
"Other perks include 20% off at our Royal Collection Trust Shops and complimentary admission tickets across all our locations, along with many more exclusive employee discounts
In March, the Royal Collection Trust launched their own brand of Gin, a favourite beverage of the King. The Palace of Holyroodhouse Dry Gin is made with mint and lemon thyme hand-picked from the palace's Physic Garden.
The Physic Garden was opened adjacent to the palace in 2020 to recreate the earliest known gardens on the site.
The Edinburgh palace is beloved by many of the royal family members with it even featuring in Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding day photos.
The late Queen Elizabeth's coffin was also laid to rest at the palace ahead of her memorial service in a memorial service at St Giles' Cathedral just days after her death.