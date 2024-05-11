King Charles to increase security at Scottish home

King Charles is hiring a new security officer for his Scottish residence, Holyroodhouse.

The monarch has a deep affection for the Edinburgh abode and stays annually from the end of June to the beginning of July. A job description was shared on the official website for the royal household, explaining the role's demands.

© Getty The King has advertised for a new security officer

According to the website, the role requires the new officer to be a welcoming face for visitors, conduct patrols, maintain a safe environment, check fire equipment and to be a first-responder in the event of an incident among other important things.

How much does the role pay?

Whilst salaries for jobs within the royal household aren't always listed, the role is being bench-marked in the £26,000 a year bracket.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Are there any nice benefits?

Now, you may be thinking, that working for the royal household must come with some perks - and you'd be right.

"Benefits such as a 15% pension contribution have been outlined, and the hired candidate will receive 25 days of annual leave excluding bank holidays, with the possibility of rising to 30 days after a period of service," the website states.

© Getty The Edinburgh royal residence is attended annually by the King

"Other perks include 20% off at our Royal Collection Trust Shops and complimentary admission tickets across all our locations, along with many more exclusive employee discounts

In March, the Royal Collection Trust launched their own brand of Gin, a favourite beverage of the King. The Palace of Holyroodhouse Dry Gin is made with mint and lemon thyme hand-picked from the palace's Physic Garden.

The Physic Garden was opened adjacent to the palace in 2020 to recreate the earliest known gardens on the site.

The Edinburgh palace is beloved by many of the royal family members with it even featuring in Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding day photos.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

The late Queen Elizabeth's coffin was also laid to rest at the palace ahead of her memorial service in a memorial service at St Giles' Cathedral just days after her death.