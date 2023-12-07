Future queen Princess Catharina-Amalia looks so regal in new birthday portrait

The Dutch royal palace shared a beautiful new portrait of Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's eldest daughter to mark her 20th birthday on Thursday.

Pictured at the Huis ten Bosch palace, Princess Catharina-Amalia looked elegant in a black blazer co-ord by Italian brand Marina Rinaldi.

The future queen accessorised with delicate gold jewellery, including dainty rings and a disc necklace.

Her blonde locks were styled in loose waves and she opted for smokey eye makeup, matte lipstick and a sweep of bronzer.

The Princess is currently in the second year of her degree at the University of Amsterdam, where she is studying a combined course of Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics, but she was forced to move out of her student accommodation last year, due to security threats.

In October, Catharina-Amalia was among the European heirs to attend Prince Christian's 18th birthday gala dinner in Copenhagen, Denmark.

© Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk Catharina-Amalia's 20th birthday portrait

She wowed in a blue caped gown by Belgian fashion brand Essential Antwerp and Queen Emma of the Netherlands' sapphire tiara.

© Shutterstock Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Elisabeth at Prince Christian's 18th birthday

She was joined by Belgium's Princess Elisabeth, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle and Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

WATCH: Future kings and queens

Princess Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria was born on 7 December 2003 at HMC Bronovo in The Hague as the eldest child of Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander.

She also has two younger sisters, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane, born in 2005 and 2007 respectively.

Catharina-Amalia's grandmother, Queen Beatrix, abdicated on 30 April 2013 in favour of her son, Willem-Alexander, to ascend the throne.

© Getty The Dutch royal family

As the new heir apparent, Catharina-Amalia assumed the title of Princess of Orange.

In January, she carried out her first official tour of the Dutch Caribbean with her parents.

© Shutterstock Princess Catharina-Amalia and Queen Maxima at the Jordan royal wedding

She was also among the foreign royals to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on the eve of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in May.

And she attended Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding reception in Jordan in June, where she wore a red evening gown and the Ruby Peacock Tiara.

