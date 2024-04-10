First royal guests confirmed for Chelsea Flower Show - details

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is one of the highlights of the royal family's summer calendar, and the first royal guests have been confirmed.

While the world's greatest garden flower show will officially open to the public on 21 May, members of the royal family usually attend the preview on the eve before.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will be among the royal guests in attendance at the gala preview at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on 20 May, according to the royal diary.

The Duke, who is the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, is a regular at the annual show along with his wife, Birgitte.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the King and Queen will be in attendance. Charles is currently undergoing cancer treatment and has reduced his public-facing duties.

His last significant outing was on Easter Sunday when he attended church with his wife, Camilla, and a smaller number of royals, including his three siblings – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The Chelsea Flower Show has had a long association with the royal family, with Queen Elizabeth II having been patron of the Royal Horticultural Society since the start of her 70-year reign. Her Late Majesty's last visit to the show was in May 2022, just four months before her death at the age of 96.

The royals are a green-fingered bunch, with several members of the family involved in the show over the years.

As the Prince of Wales, Charles helped to design two show gardens – a Carpet Garden in 2001, and a Healing Garden in 2002, which featured plants and trees with medicinal value.

In 2009, Charles was also awarded the RHS Victoria Medal of Honour for his passion for plants, sustainable gardening and the environment.

Prince Harry commissioned gardens in support of his charity Sentebale in 2013 and 2015, and the Princess of Wales was co-designer of the child-friendly Back to Nature garden in 2019.

Kate brought her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along to the Chelsea Flower Show to enjoy the garden before its grand opening that year.

And last year, the Princess joined youngsters at the inaugural children's picnic at the show, which is primed to become an annual event.

It's not known if Kate will be among the royal guests at the Chelsea Flower Show while she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

Over the years, the King's extended family have enjoyed the exhibitions at the horticultural event, including his niece, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Formally known as the Great Spring Show, the first event was held by the RHS in Kensington in 1862, with Queen Victoria among its regular visitors in its early years.

The first ever RHS Chelsea Flower Show, as we know it today, took place in 1913 and has been held every May, apart from during the two World Wars and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

