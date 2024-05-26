The Duke of Westminster's mother Natalia to have new title after son's wedding

The society wedding of the year is set to take place in less than two weeks, on 7 June, when Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, marries Olivia Henson, with Prince William acting as an usher.

The couple will marry in a spectacular ceremony at Chester Cathedral, in what will no doubt be a momentous day for both their families.

For the Duke's mother, it will also signal a significant change of title.

After her son's wedding, his wife will become the new Duchess of Westminster, meaning his mum Natalia, 65, will be addressed as Her Grace Natalia, Duchess of Westminster or Her Grace The Dowager Duchess of Westminster.

Who are the happy couple?

The Duke, 33, known as Hughie to his friends, became the 7th Duke of Westminster after inheriting his late father Gerald's title and estate in 2016.

He's now one of the wealthiest men in Britain, with an estimated fortune of £10.1 billion according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2024.

Hugh will marry Olivia Henson on 7 June

Olivia, 31, is a senior account manager at Belazu, a B-Corp certified food company in London. King Charles's godson met his fiancée through mutual friends back in 2021, with the couple celebrating their engagement two years later in April 2023. Their ceremony will take place at Chester Cathedral, after which there will be a reception at Eaton Hall.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "The couple have chosen the cathedral for both its beauty and long association with the Grosvenor family, including to the Duke personally."

Earlier this month, the couple visited several charities in Chester funded by the Duke's Westminster Foundation.

Speaking of his upcoming nuptials, Hugh told Town & Country magazine: "I think next time we're in here [Chester Cathedral] will be slightly more nerve-wracking. But I'm unbelievably excited.

"I also just wanted to make it very clear how unbelievably helpful people have been, how supportive they've been so far which I'm unbelievably grateful for.

"Because I do realise that it's going to be a big thing for the city. It's going to be certainly a huge thing for us, so we're just really grateful for all the help."

Will Prince George attend the Duke's wedding?

Since Hugh and Olivia announced their engagement in April 2023, many royal fans have speculated that Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, who is also the Duke's godson, would attend the wedding and possibly act as a page boy.

However, in our A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to below, HELLO! royal editor Emily Nash has revealed that her understanding is that the ten-year-old will not attend.

"I think there was some expectation by royal fans that George might appear, he might take part as a page boy. And perhaps he might have but this is all happening on a Friday, it's a school day," Emily explained.

"Aside from everything else that's going on for William and Kate and their family at the moment, it's something they've probably considered at length, because if you take your child out of school for a wedding does that set a precedent? It is a really tricky one."