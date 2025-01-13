King Charles announces important overseas trip alongside many more royals

The King will travel to Poland at the end of January to mark the 80th anniversary since the liberation of Auschwitz, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Charles will attend the commemoration service at the at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial on 27 January.

Holocaust Memorial Day marks the day in 1945 when soldiers of the Soviet Union liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.

More than one million men, women and children were murdered at the concentration camp during its five years of operation.

Ahead of the trip, Charles hosted three organisations dedicated to educating future generations about the Holocaust at Buckingham Palace.

Speaking on the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, The Telegraph's royal editor Hannah Furness said: "This is such an important event, and the British Royal Family are so entrenched in the Holocaust Memorial project.

"The King has been really personally involved - he had those portraits done for the Royal Collection. And the Prince and Princess of Wales have done a lot of engagements with Holocaust survivors."

Citing the late Queen Elizabeth II's visit to the former Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in northern Germany in 2015, HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash said: "The royal family have taken [the Holocaust] as a thing that they want to encourage people to remember and pay tribute to."

The King will be joined by several of his European counterparts at the service, including King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark, who marked the first year of their reign on 14 January.

See which royals have confirmed their attendance…

King Frederik and Queen Mary The Danish royal household has stated that Their Majesties will participate in the service to mark 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.



King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia The Dutch palace has confirmed King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, along with their eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia will be in Poland for the service. The royals will be joined by Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Vincent Karremans, who is the State Secretary for Youth, Prevention and Sport of the Netherlands.





Crown Princess Victoria The future Swedish queen will pay tribute at the service in-person in Poland, while King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia and Prince Daniel will attend memorial services for victims of the Holocaust in Stockholm.

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa The Luxembourg head of state, who will abdicate in October in favour of his son, Prince Guillaume, is likely to be in attendance at the service. Grand Duke Henri said in his Christmas speech: "Climate change is probably the greatest challenge of the future, but geopolitical tensions, wars and economic upheaval also require a need for reflection. The liberation of Auschwitz 80 years ago shows us what cruelty we are capable of if we neglect our fundamental human rights. We must never forget that."

King Felipe and Queen Letizia It has been widely reported by Spanish media that the king and queen of Spain will be present at the service in Poland later this month.