Queen Rania celebrates 'proud family moment' ahead of royal wedding

King Abdullah and Queen Rania had another reason to celebrate this week ahead of Crown Prince Hussein's royal wedding.

The royal couple attended their youngest child Prince Hashem's high school graduation from King's Academy in Madaba, Jordan, on Wednesday.

In a series of snaps shared by proud mum Queen Rania on Instagram, the 18-year-old can be seen smiling during the ceremony.

"Guys, can we slow down a bit? This mum needs to catch her breath! Another proud family moment at Hashem's high school graduation today," Rania wrote in the caption.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania were also joined by their three eldest children, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, Princess Iman, 26, and Princess Salma, 22.

Queen Rania, 52, stunned in a two-piece ensemble by Johanna Ortiz, while newlywed Princess Iman opted for a yellow floral maxi dress from Rixo. Princess Salma wore a bright pink Jacquemus dress, which she styled as a blazer over a white cami and black trousers.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania looked elegant in a Johanna Ortiz two-piece

© Royal Hashemite Court Prince Hashem with his proud parents, Queen Rania and King Abdullah

Meanwhile, King Abdullah, 61, and his heir, Crown Prince Hussein, both donned suits.

Prince Hashem's graduation ceremony comes just days before his older brother Hussein is set to marry his long-term love, Rajwa Al Saif, on 1 June.

© Royal Hashemite Court It was an emotional day for Queen Rania

© Royal Hashemite Court Prince Hashem graduated from King's Academy

© Royal Hashemite Court Prince Hashem smiles during his graduation ceremony

Earlier this week, Queen Rania shared some stunning photographs and footage from Rajwa's traditional pre-wedding henna party, which took place on Monday.

The queen gave an incredibly moving speech at the henna party as she paid tribute to Rajwa and her son, saying: "I’m so happy that you could all be here to celebrate with us. Today is a special day for us, and to our entire Jordanian family: Our joy is one and the same… near or far, you are all in our hearts today."

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania and Rajwa-Al-Saif

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania made a speech during a dinner party which took place at the Royal Hashemite Court's Madareb Bani Hashem

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania embraces her future daughter-in-law Rajwa Al Saif at her traditional pre-wedding henna party

The queen described Rajwa as “the sweetest and most beautiful bride-to-be”, adding that she is as precious to her as her daughters Princesses Iman and Salma.

“I’ll never forget how happy His Majesty and I were when Al Hussein told us he wanted to marry Rajwa. She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him,” Rania reflected, before wishing the couple a blessed and happy future. “May you always be each other’s source of happiness and support,” she said.

Among those who have confirmed their attendance at Hussein and Rajwa's wedding are Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, and Princess Hisakoa and Princess Tsuguko of Japan.

While there hasn't been any confirmation from Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace about the British royals' attendance, it's thought that the Prince and Princess of Wales could potentially be among the guests, given their close relationship with the Jordan royal family.

The Crown Prince's nuptials will come less than three months after the marriage of his younger sister, Princess Iman, who tied the knot with Jameel Alexander "Jimmy" Thermiótis on 12 March. Take a look back at their special day in the video below...

