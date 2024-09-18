Prince William's touching gesture to Rob Burrow's widow revealed

The Prince of Wales has written the foreword for a memoir by Rob Burrow's widow about her life with the motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner.

The Leeds Rhinos rugby legend died aged 41 following a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease back in June.

© Getty Prince William has penned a foreword for Rob Burrow's wife's book

Lindsey Burrow has penned Take Care: A Memoir of Love, Family & Never Giving Up, which is due to be published next week.

On Rob's official X account, a statement was released that read: "Take care will be published on the 27 February 2025 and I am happy to be able to share the cover with you. I’m honoured to say that the book features a forward written by HRH Prince William.

"Take care is a memoir of love, family and never giving up. As well as telling our family story, I want it to highlight the work that so many carers in the U.K. are doing in the hope that it will give readers and families hope to overcome challenges in their own lives." In response, Prince William and Princess Kate responded with a blue heart emoji.

Prince William paid a personal tribute to the "legend of rugby league" and MND campaigner Rob after his death.

He was diagnosed with MND barely two years after ending his stellar playing career, but refused to give up the fight and threw himself into a campaign to raise awareness of the condition and help raise funds to find a cure.

© Getty Rob Burrow passed away in June

The Prince, who surprised Burrow and former teammate Kevin Sinfield by presenting them with their CBEs for services to MND awareness in January, said about Rob: "He taught us 'in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.'"

During the visit to Leeds to meet the two former rugby league players, William also met the campaigner's wife and is said to have been moved by how she was handling such a difficult situation with strength and positivity.

Publicity for the book states: "Take Care: A Memoir of Love, Family & Never Giving Up explores the deepest reserves of resilience, personal sacrifice and hope that Lindsey Burrow exhibited on a daily basis when her family’s life was upended by the terminal MND diagnosis.

© Getty Prince William met with former rugby league player Rob at the start of the year

"Juggling her day job for the NHS as a physiotherapist, with round-the-clock care for Rob, who couldn't move or talk, and could only eat with Lindsey's assistance, she simultaneously raised her brilliant young family and helped to raise awareness for MND."

Shortly after Rob's death, William said: "He taught us, 'in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.' Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy."

In January, William surprised Burrow and his former teammate Kevin Sinfield by making them CBEs during a visit to Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

© Getty Rob with his wife Lindsey

The Prince paid tribute to the pair's "phenomenal" efforts in raising funds and awareness of motor neurone disease.

Rob spent his entire rugby league career with Leeds Rhinos and helped them win eight Super League titles, and represented Great Britain.