Michael Schumacher's family ranch in Texas revealed amid 'first appearance in 11 years'

It has been reported that Michael Schumacher has been spotted for the first time in 11 years to celebrate his daughter Gina-Marie's wedding. He left the public eye in 2013 having sustained a life-changing brain injury as a result of a skiing accident.

In the time following his accident the former Formula One star, 55, has lived in private with his wife Corinna in a mansion in the Swiss Alps.

© Getty Michael was involved in a skiing accident in 2013

However, the couple also own a ranch in Texas which the former racing driver likely hasn't visited since the accident which left him in a medically-induced coma for six months.

Michael and Corinna's rural retreat

Michael and his wife are reportedly proud horse enthusiasts who own stables in Gland where they are based and at their Texan ranch.

© Getty Michael's daughter Gina Schumacher is a keen equestrian

The American property has also been home to a number of youth world horse championships, while Corinna and Gina-Marie have both personally claimed titles.

© Getty Corinna Schumacher attended the SVAG FEI European Championship Reining Young riders 2016 at the CS Ranch she owns in 2016

Where does Michael Schumacher live?

Though the pair remain in Switzerland, it was previously reported that they had planned to move into a £27 million home on the Spanish island of Mallorca having purchased the property from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

© Harold Cunningham/Getty The Schumacher house, 'Villa La Reserve', sits on 15 acres of land

The family quickly dismissed the rumour despite the mayor of Mallorca, Katia Rouarch, having been quoted saying: "I can officially confirm Michael Schumacher will move in to our municipality and that everything is set up here to welcome him."

Rouarch's team and Schumacher's manager later denied that she had said such. The Schumachers reside in a £50 million Swiss home and it has been reported that the sports star's wife restricts who is able to visit her husband for privacy reasons.

© Getty Corinna owns the CS Ranch in Givrins, Switzerland too

The stunning Swiss bolthole sits on the edge of Lake Geneva over 15 acres of land and is set across four storeys.

Michael's accident

The star sustained a serious head injury in December 2013 having hit his head on a rock while skiing with his 14-year-old son Mick in Meribel, France.

© STR Michael Schumacher was a keen skier

Michael started to show small but encouraging signs of improvement by March 2014 and by April was showing signs of consciousness.

WATCH: Michael Schumacher's heartbreaking health situation

By June, the F1 driver was withdrawn from the coma but remained in French Grenoble Hospital for the Lausanne University Hospital in Switzerland.

© Getty Corinna has always been Schumacher's biggest champion and ensures his privacy is protected

DISCOVER: Michael Schumacher’s priest shares update on F1 champion's condition

Since 2014, the father of two has continued to receive medical treatment at his home and while the extent of his injuries has never been revealed, he is yet to be photographed since the incident.