Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess of Wales and King Charles' special gesture to Lady Louise on birthday revealed
Subscribe
Princess of Wales and King Charles' special gesture to Lady Louise on birthday revealed
Princess Kate congratulates Lady Louise on her 21st birthday© Getty

Princess of Wales and King Charles' special gesture to Lady Louise on birthday revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughterl has been showered with tributes on her big birthday

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Birthday wishes were in order for Lady Louise Windsor on Friday as she celebrated 21 trips around the sun, and her royal family members were quick to share a special message for the St Andrews student.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were the first of the Firm to post a heartfelt message for the young royal, writing: "Happy 21st birthday to Lady Louise," alongside a birthday cake emoji.

View post on X

The message was accompanied by a gorgeous image of Louise carriage driving at the Royal Windsor Horse Show back in May. The Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter looked joyful, beaming for the camera as she wore a beige hat and matching jacket.

Following the King and Queen's sweet tribute, the Prince and Princess of Wales reshared the beautiful photo, adding their own words: "Wishing Lady Louise a very happy 21st birthday," alongside relevant birthday-themed emojis.

WATCH: Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie beam with pride as Lady Louise Windsor rides on carriage

The special birthday gesture from her royal family members couldn’t have been more personal, with the image showing Louise doing what she loves most.

Carriage driving has always held a special place in Louise's heart and is something passed down from her grandfather, Prince Philip.

The pair bonded over the sport, with Lady Louise even being described as the late Duke of Edinburgh's 'favourite grandchild'.

Upon his death, in the BBC documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, Lady Louise revealed the influence her grandfather had on her when it came to their favourite sport: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving, which has been so lovely, although slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much. It's incredible to have learned first-hand from him."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Whilst the royal isn't expected to take on a formal royal role in the future – according to her doting mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh – Louise has all the makings of a dedicated member of the royal family.

Not only is Louise following in the footsteps of William and Kate by attending St Andrews, but she also bears a striking resemblance to her aunt, Princess Anne, who is known as the 'most hardworking' member of the Firm.

The pair not only share a love of horses, but Louise also seems to have inherited a cool confidence when it comes to attending royal engagements and a strong sense of duty.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More