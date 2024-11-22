The incredible detail in Queen Mary's new official portrait that stands out

Queen Mary of Denmark’s dainty necklace has stolen the spotlight in new official portraits released by the Danish palace.

© Steen Evald, Kongehuset Queen Mary looked regal in white

The three new photographs of King Frederik and Queen Mary serve as the first civil portraits of the couple to be captured since their stunning gala portraits were released in April.

All eyes were on the Danish Queen’s choice of jewellery, with her intricate necklace being a striking symbol for her husband. The ‘F’ pendant refers to Frederik and highlights the royal couple’s strong relationship 12 months after the publication of photos of the king and a friend in Spain that sparked salacious reports.

The royal mum-of-four debuted the Halberstadt white gold and diamond jewel in November 202 and has worn it regularly since.

© Steen Evald, Kongehuset The King and Queen posed for a new portrait together

Mary is no stranger to donning sentimental jewels and often partners her ‘F’ necklace with another special pendant which features the initials of her four children, Christian, 19, Isabella, 17, Vincent, 13, and Josephine, 13.

For the portrait, Mary stunned in a white shift dress with a round neckline and accessorised her elegant look with a pair of diamond earrings. The queen purchased these Belle Époque style earrings at an auction at Bruun Rasmussen in March 2022 for her 50th birthday. Her brunette locks were fashioned into an effortless bouncy blow-dry, while her makeup was kept simple with a plum smokey eye, a pinch of rosy blush, and nude pink lip.

Her husband exuded sophistication in a navy three-piece suit teamed with a crisp white shirt and satin pink tie.

The portraits, which were released less than two months ahead of the first anniversary of Frederik’s crowning, were captured by photographer Steen Evald in the Great Hall of Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen. The portraits are to be used by the royal household for official trips, visits and special events as the couple's patronages.

The first official portrait of King Frederik and Queen Mary was released in April earlier this year. The Danish queen dazzled in the Danish Emerald Parure tiara – a jewel which is typically only reserved for the queen.

© Steen Evald, The Royal House The first official gala portrait of King Frederik and Queen Mary

The tiara was first commissioned in 1840 for King Christian VII’s wife, Caroline Matilda of England. The luxurious emeralds adorning the headpiece are said to have been in the family since 1723.

Mary paired the sparkling jewels with a deep teal velvet gown featuring a high lace neckline and sleeves, while Frederik wore military uniform.

