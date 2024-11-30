Elizabeth Hurley sets pulses racing as she straddles chair

Elizabeth Hurley oozed glamour in a sultry throwback picture she posted on Friday to celebrate her renowned makeup artist Sandy Linter's birthday.

The photograph depicts Elizabeth straddling a chair while she posed for the camera as Sandy added some final touches to the makeup. The actress exuded old Hollywood glamour with her brunette locks styled in a dramatic blowout. Elizabeth showed off her incredible toned physique as she smiled for the camera completely naked.

Sandy tended to Elizabeth's makeup, adding to the chic black eyeliner that paired perfectly with the actresses' pink glossy lip and rosy stained cheeks.

Elizabeth captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful friend @sandylinter My makeup queen for 30 years."

The carousel featured a slew of photographs that the pair had taken together over the years. The most recent image showed the friends posing for the camera with muffins while Elizabeth sat in the makeup chair with her hair pinned into rollers.

The post was certainly a trip down memory lane for the Austin Powers star, who regularly enjoys sharing throwback photos with her following.

Back in October, the Gossip Girl alum spoke exclusively to HELLO! in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and discussed her upcoming milestone 60th birthday on June 10.

The English actress said: "I feel really good about every birthday I have."

This positive attitude derives from the fact that she has sadly "lost so many people to various cancers or other diseases or even accidents."

She added: "Every birthday I have feels special.

"So I kind of encourage them and bring them on."

© John Nacion Elizabeth posed at the Empire State Building

In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Elizabeth lit the Empire State Building pink on October 1, together with her partners of nearly 30 years, the Estée Lauder Companies and their 2024 Breast Cancer Campaign.

Discussing her plans for her milestone birthday, Elizabeth shared: "I'll just spend it with my family, because I've really realised that that's what I most want to do in life. I want to be with my family."

© Dave Benett An iconic throwback of Elizabeth at the 1994 premiere

And her advice to her younger self would be to simply “keep the faith”. She explained: "You know, I've always been reasonably self confident, but like everybody, I have moments where you waver and you lose confidence in yourself.

"We don't achieve anything at those times. You have to know and have some self belief. And if we're good people, know that our beliefs are right," Elizabeth added.