Princess Alexia's major change following move to London revealed

Princess Alexia headed to London this September in order to study on the Bachelor of Science & Engineering for Social Change course at the Faculty of Engineering.
However, just months after arriving, the Dutch princess has decided to swap up her degree at UCL. The 19-year-old has now switched onto the Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering.
According to UCL's prospectus of her original course, students will gain "in-demand skills needed to solve key challenges of society".
It adds: "By studying a broad range of topics through this degree – taught from engineering, social and political perspectives – you'll gain multi-disciplinary knowledge that is sought-after in business, charity, government and policy roles."
Alexia's new degree is instead focused on infrastructure, including tunnels, bridges and dikes, alongside construction in or around water.
The course could come in handy for the Dutch princess as her home country contains thousands of kilometres of dikes to protect against floods. It's believed that 26 per cent of the country lies below sea level, meaning construction around water will be vital for its future.
The royal had reportedly been unsure of which course to pursue at university, with her initial decision coming at the last minute. She had enrolled on several different courses at different universities until she made her decision.
When Alexia started her university education, she shared a video in which she wore a suede tan waistcoat and white trousers. The clip saw her walking towards UCL's iconic building in Bloomsbury, before turning around, beaming and waving at the camera.
The royal already has a close connection to the UK, having completed her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales in 2022.
Alexia, who is second in line to the Dutch throne, was born on 26 June 2005 at HMC Bronovo in The Hague. She began her education at the public primary school, Bloemcampschool in Wassenaar, before attending secondary school at Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet.