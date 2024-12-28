Lady Kitty Spencer shares adorable new photos of baby girl Athena during lavish Christmas holiday

Forget the traditional tartan jumpers and cosy woollens for the festive season, Lady Kitty Spencer has embraced a Barbie-inspired chic look for her daughter. Princess Diana's niece shared a rare picture of her baby girl Athena during the family's sun-soaked Christmas getaway.

© Instagram Athena looked adorable in a frilly playsuit

Athena looked adorable as she donned a baby pink and white striped playsuit which featured frilly sleeves. Kitty took to Instagram story to share the sweet snap of Athena walking on the white shores.

It appears as though Lady Kitty and her gorgeous daughter opted for a sunny Christmas Day this year as they were pictured soaking up the winter sunshine in Monaco.

© Instagram Kitty's jaw-dropping view

Prince William's cousin also shared a video of the sunset view from her balcony, which overlooked the ocean and towering palm trees. The cascading hues of fiery orange, soft pink and streaks of amber were enough to make those of us celebrating in the chilly UK extremely envious.

The model recently revealed her first Christmas photos with her daughter after announcing she had secretly become a mother on Mother's Day 2024.

Kitty posted a carousel of photographs of herself and her daughter Athena, whom she shares with her husband Michael Lewis, enjoying the festivities abroad. One photo saw the pair gazing up at a towering Christmas tree, with Kitty donning a camel tailored coat while she carried Athena, who looked angelic in a red button jacket, white tights and Mary Jane pumps.

Further photos depicted the duo having fun on a merry-go-round as they twinned with their matching luscious blonde locks.

© Instagram Athena has inherited her mother's luscious blonde tresses

Keeping with the festivities, Kitty donned a luxurious Prada black velvet bow in her hair, which had been styled into soft curls. The model paired her accessory with an elegant black blazer, while she looked effortlessly beautiful as she posed in the mirror.

© Instagram The model donned a Prada bow

Earl Charles Spencer's daughter revealed the news that she had become a mother on Mother's Day with a sweet tribute. She wrote: "It's the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today."

Kitty kept Athena's name a secret until July, however revealed the news when she posted a black and white photo of her daughter in a summer dress gazing out of a window. She penned: "Athena watching the world go by."

The fashion-enthused blonde met her millionaire husband in 2018 through mutual friends supporting charities championed by MP Liam Fox. The couple tied the knot with a lavish ceremony at Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy in July 2021.