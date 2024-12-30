King Charles interrupts Christmas break to share 'great sadness' over death in new statement

King Charles is currently spending the Christmas break at his Sandringham Estate, accompanied by close family and friends – as was evident to see on Sunday morning when he was seen heading to church with his sister, Princess Anne, her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence and others.

However, on Sunday night, the monarch interrupted his break to release a special statement after learning of the death of President Jimmy Carter at the age 100.

© Getty The King delivered his most personal speech this year

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of President Carter. He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights. His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977. My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the American people at this time,” the statement, signed Charles R, read.

Charles’ statement comes days after he was seen surrounded by his immediate family at church on Christmas Day.

The King attended the service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham with his wife Queen Camilla, his son William and his family, his siblings Prince Edward and Princess Anne and their families as well as Princess Beatrice.

© Shutterstock Queen Camilla and King Charles were supported by their closest family on Christmas Day

Noticeably absent this year were Prince Andrew, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie. While Andrew and Sarah spent the day together at their Royal Lodge home in Windsor, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August and Ernest, spent the day with her husband’s family for the first time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were also absent, spending the festive season at their Montecito home in America.

© Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalyn

During his Christmas Day speech, His Majesty referred to his and the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnoses, expressing gratitude to “the selfless doctors and nurses” who supported them “and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed."

The King added: "I am deeply grateful, too, to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement."