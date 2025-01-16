Princess Kate's three-word remark to cancer patient after comment about her three children

The Princess of Wales demonstrated her humility when she reflected on her family during a poignant visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday.

Kate, 43, returned to the Chelsea-based hospital, where she received cancer treatment last year.

© Getty The Princess of Wales has become a patron of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

During the visit, the royal expressed her gratitude to her medical teams and showed support to patients undergoing cancer treatment.

In one touching moment, Kate was commended for managing her role as a mother of three - Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and six-year-old Prince Louis, during her cancer treatment.

One woman told the Princess as she sat with patients and their families on the ward: "I think you've managed the children amazingly well." Touched by the kind words, Kate replied: "Oh, that's kind."

© Getty Princess Kate has been praised for managing her role as a mother of three during her treatment

She added: "The treatments are really so different and so varied, it impacts families differently."

Kate was said to have wanted to show her support in person to those going through cancer treatment.

The unannounced visit coincided with the news that Kate has become joint royal patron of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, alongside Prince William.

The Princess has often been praised for her hands-on approach to parenting, despite the demands of royal life.

Princess Kate went public with her cancer diagnosis back in March 2024. She shared her news with the world via a heartfelt video in which Kate revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

In her message, the doting mother stressed the importance of continuing a sense of normality for their children. Both Kate and William first digested the news themselves before sitting down with their kids to explain the situation.

© Getty The Princess of Wales talks with Katherine Field during the visit

"William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she noted. "As you can imagine, this has taken time.

"It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

© Getty Kate spoke with staff and patients

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

After her visit to Royal Marsden Hospital, Kate revealed she is in remission from cancer. It was the first time the royal had used the word remission to describe where she was in her cancer journey. In her statement, Kate wrote: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery."