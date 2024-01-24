Princess Charlene's most heartwarming moments with her children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are doting parents to their nine-year-old children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, with their son being heir to the Monegasque throne.

Since welcoming her children in December 2014, Princess Charlene, who will celebrate her 46th birthday on Thursday, has shared many lovely moments with them during public appearances.

Ahead of her special day, which the former Olympian will no doubt mark with her family, we're looking back at some of their sweetest interactions caught on camera…

WATCH: Princess Charlene’s life and style as she turns 46

© Getty Charlene and her family recently enjoyed a day at the circus, with Gabriella and Jacques donning red noses for the special event, which they could be seen wearing as they and their parents waved to gathered crowds!



© Getty Charlene also walked along with her children, talking and laughing as the youngsters held hands, wrapped up warm against the winter weather.



At Christmas, the palace released a series of Christmas photos that showed the Monaco family in front of an incredible Christmas tree, with Charlene in a glamorous dark gold gown and her children smiling in smart black clothes as their dad stood behind them.



© Getty The Monaco royals dressed up again in November when they attended the Monaco National Day, an important day on the national calendar. As well as their children, Prince Albert and his wife were also joined by Albert's sister Princess Stephanie.



© Getty A brunette Charlene was seen attending the traditional Monaco picnic, also known as U Cavagnëtu, last September with her family, with her children dressed in matching white clothing. The event took place at Parc Princesse Antoinette after a two-year break and included a mass followed by a picnic accompanied by a choir and jazz music.



© Getty The family honoured the late Prince Rainer III, father of Prince Albert, Princess Stephanie and the duo's elder sister, Princess Caroline, as part of the celebration to mark the late crown prince's birth. Princess Charlene looked on and smiled as her children cut a cake in honour of their grandfather.

© Getty Earlier in the year, just after the princess' 45th birthday, the twins could be seen taking part in Monaco's annual Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote, carrying torches before enjoying a spectacular firework display, to mark the life of a saint who is said to have been martyred in the principality circa 303 AD.



© Getty The royal family enjoyed a fun festive outing when they went to view the Christmas Tree at Monaco Palace, with the young twins full of Christmas spirit as they enjoyed the day out.



© Getty Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques again looked so smart in 2022, when they attended the Monaco National Day alongside Prince Albert and Princess Charlene. The royal sadly missed the event the previous year following a series of health issues that saw her spend several months in her native South Africa before eventually flying home.



The princess was clearly delighted to be reunited with her son and daughter when she was photographed hugging the young royals at a rugby tournament in 2022.



© Getty On Monaco's National Day back in 2017, the princess waved to royal well-wishers from the palace balcony, with her little children barely tall enough to see over the balustrade! Charlene was pictured cuddling her daughter as well as pointing out the crowds.



© Getty As new parents, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene both exuded joy as they were photographed leaving the baptism of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in 2015, when the twins were five months old. Speaking about her desire to start a family, Charlene had previously told South African newspaper Sunday World: "Now I'm settled and I think kids will come. I don't put any pressure on myself. If it happens, it happens."

