Princess Charlene's most heartwarming moments with her children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella
The Monaco royal welcomed her twin son and daughter in 2014

Diane Shipley
Diane ShipleySenior Online Writer
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are doting parents to their nine-year-old children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, with their son being heir to the Monegasque throne. 

Since welcoming her children in December 2014, Princess Charlene, who will celebrate her 46th birthday on Thursday, has shared many lovely moments with them during public appearances. 

Ahead of her special day, which the former Olympian will no doubt mark with her family, we're looking back at some of their sweetest interactions caught on camera…

WATCH: Princess Charlene’s life and style as she turns 46

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend The Circus Parade on January 13, 2024 in Monaco© Getty

Charlene and her family recently enjoyed a day at the circus, with Gabriella and Jacques donning red noses for the special event, which they could be seen wearing as they and their parents waved to gathered crowds!

Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the The Circus Parade © Getty

Charlene also walked along with her children, talking and laughing as the youngsters held hands, wrapped up warm against the winter weather.

Princess Charlene Prince Albert and their twins on their 2023 Christmas card

At Christmas, the palace released a series of Christmas photos that showed the Monaco family in front of an incredible Christmas tree, with Charlene in a glamorous dark gold gown and her children smiling in smart black clothes as their dad stood behind them.

Princess Caroline of Hanover, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Stephanie of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day 2023 on November 19, 2023 © Getty

The Monaco royals dressed up again in November when they attended the Monaco National Day, an important day on the national calendar. 

As well as their children, Prince Albert and his wife were also joined by Albert's sister Princess Stephanie.

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend the traditional Monaco picnic © Getty

A brunette Charlene was seen attending the traditional Monaco picnic, also known as U Cavagnëtu, last September with her family, with her children dressed in matching white clothing. 

The event took place at Parc Princesse Antoinette after a two-year break and included a mass followed by a picnic accompanied by a choir and jazz music.

Princess Stephanie of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco cut a cake as part of the celebration to mark the birth of the late Prince Rainer III © Getty

The family honoured the late Prince Rainer III, father of Prince Albert, Princess Stephanie and the duo's elder sister, Princess Caroline, as part of the celebration to mark the late crown prince's birth.

Princess Charlene looked on and smiled as her children cut a cake in honour of their grandfather.  

Princess Charlene of Monaco, MÃ©lanie-Antoinette de Massy, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote on January 27, 2023 © Getty

Earlier in the year, just after the princess' 45th birthday, the twins could be seen taking part in Monaco's annual Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote, carrying torches before enjoying a spectacular firework display, to mark the life of a saint who is said to have been martyred in the principality circa 303 AD.

Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Christmas Tree at Monaco Palace © Getty

The royal family enjoyed a fun festive outing when they went to view the Christmas Tree at Monaco Palace, with the young twins full of Christmas spirit as they enjoyed the day out.

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco with Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco appear at the Palace balcony during the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2022 in Monte-Carlo© Getty

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques again looked so smart in 2022, when they attended the Monaco National Day alongside Prince Albert and Princess Charlene. 

The royal sadly missed the event the previous year following a series of health issues that saw her spend several months in her native South Africa before eventually flying home.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco attend the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament In Monaco #

The princess was clearly delighted to be reunited with her son and daughter when she was photographed hugging the young royals at a rugby tournament in 2022.

Princess Charlene of Monaco with Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco greet the crowd from the Palace's balcony during the Monaco National Day Celebrations on November 19, 2017 © Getty

On Monaco's National Day back in 2017, the princess waved to royal well-wishers from the palace balcony, with her little children barely tall enough to see over the balustrade! 

Charlene was pictured cuddling her daughter as well as pointing out the crowds.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend The Baptism Of The Princely Children at The Monaco Cathedral © Getty

As new parents, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene both exuded joy as they were photographed leaving the baptism of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in 2015, when the twins were five months old.

Speaking about her desire to start a family, Charlene had previously told South African newspaper Sunday World: "Now I'm settled and I think kids will come. I don't put any pressure on myself. If it happens, it happens." 

