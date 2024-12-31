Carole Middleton gears up for big family celebration following challenging year

The Princess of Wales’ mother, Carole Middleton, is undoubtedly ready to welcome the new year, not only because 2024 was one of the most difficult years for her family—marked by her eldest daughter’s cancer diagnosis—but also because January holds a special place in her heart as her favourite month.

© Getty Images Carole Middleton was recently pictures at Kate's 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

In previous social media posts shared via the Party Pieces account, the party decorations and supplies company Carole founded and later sold, the 69-year-old reflected on how meaningful the start of the year is to her.

“It’s no surprise I’ve learned to love January; it’s the start of a new year, a time to put healthy habits in place, and it’s my birthday month—so there’s every good reason to celebrate with loved ones!” she once wrote, alongside a photo of herself holding a bunch of balloons taken by photographer Liz Mcaulay.

© Getty Images Kate and Carole's birthday celebrations this January will be extra special

This year’s birthday will be particularly significant for Carole, as she turns 70.

Last January, the birthdays of both Kate and Carole—which fall on the 9th and 31st respectively—were undoubtedly overshadowed by the Princess of Wales’ abdominal surgery.

LISTEN: What 2025 will bring for the Princess of Wales

While it remains unclear how long Kate had been aware she required surgery, she was admitted to hospital on 16 January, with Kensington Palace releasing a statement about the procedure the following day. The statement confirmed that the surgery, performed at the London Clinic, had been “planned.” However, earlier this month, during her carol service at Westminster Abbey, Kate revealed that at the same event in December 2023, she had no inkling of what 2024 would bring.

© Getty Carole often prefers to celebrate her birthday abroad

It is not yet known how Carole will celebrate her milestone birthday, but in the past, she has marked such occasions abroad.

For her 60th birthday in 2015, Carole enjoyed a memorable celebration on the private Caribbean Island of Mustique, reportedly featuring pink champagne, a jazz band, and fireworks. The island also played host to an earlier celebration in 2014, which was attended by her six-month-old grandson, Prince George.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

If the family decide to stay in home ground, however, they could enjoy a big celebration at their Berkshire family home. Carole and Michael’s £4.7m 18-acre home, known as Bucklebury Manor, features seven bedrooms, five reception rooms including a drawing room, a library, as well as a swimming pool, and a tennis court.