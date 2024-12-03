Princess Kate steals the scene in sculpted coat dress and Queen's jewels

The Princess of Wales cut an elegant figure in a maroon coat dress as she joined her husband, the Prince of Wales to welcome the Emir of Qatar and his first wife, Sheikha Jawaher, at Kensington Palace on Monday.

Complete with structured shoulders, double-breasted detailing and a figure-flattering cut, the Princess of Wales's silhouette looked streamlined in the tailored Alexander McQueen coat, which she paired with a burgundy beret by Sahar Millinery.

The mother-of-three glittered in the late Queen Elizabeth II's precious pearls, which she first wore at Prince Phillip's funeral, then again at Her Majesty's funeral in 2022; a sign the former monarch had left her the sentimental jewels.

The Princess of Wales' outfit in detail

Featuring four strands of pearls and a diamond clasp, the glittering necklace was reportedly a gift to the queen from the Japanese government and made by Garrard, according to The Court Jeweller.

Kate elevated her jewellery suite with the Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings, also belonging to the late Queen.

This thoughtful combination of jewels echoed a look worn by Princess Diana in 1982, a testament to the continuity of the royal family’s shared jewellery traditions.

The late Princess Diana often paired the Queen's pearls with her Lover's Knot Tiara, which is often Kate's go-to diadem whenever the rare opportunity arises to wear one.

Completing her refined ensemble, the Princess of Wales' glossy brunette hair was woven into an intricate knotted bun, oozing a romantic glamour that wouldn't look out of place on a modern bride. Sartorial symbolism has long been the royal's go-to style secret to honour her personal beliefs whilst remaining neutral where publicly necessary.

Be it wearing a national colour to show respect for a host country, or opting for symbolic jewels to honour late loved ones, the Princess often weaves hidden tributes and powerful symbols into her dressing. Looking smart and sophisticated in her sculpted maroon coat dress for Monday's engagement, the Princess's aptly chosen colour palette paid homage to the Qatari flag.

Lookalikes for the Princess of Wales' Alexander McQueen coat

If you want to emulate Princess Kate's look at a more affordable price point, Hobbs' Livia Coat comes in the same burgundy hue and is made from 100% wool to keep you warm in even the coldest weather. Cut with side pockets and an optional waist belt, it retails for £379/$795. Or head to John Lewis where you'll find their Wrap Double Front Coat in the same shade. It features a self-tie belt and double wrap design, and retails for just £159.

Hobbs' Livia Coat is a lookalike for Princess Kate's Alexander McQueen jacket

The Princess of Wales steps in

While Queen Camilla was also due to be present at the arrival ceremony, she pulled out of the occasion on Monday evening due to lingering side effects from an earlier chest infection.

Princess Kate and Prince William's Adelaide Cottage home looks so different in super rare photo

Doctors have urged Camilla, 77, to take time to rest and recover fully. She contracted the illness a month ago following her long-haul trip to Australia and Samoa.

