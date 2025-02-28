Prince Harry's loving gesture to Meghan Markle in new video is so romantic

Meghan Markle is set to release her brand-new Netflix show, As Ever, next week, and on Thursday, a brand-new sneak peek of the show was shared on social media.

The clip, which was posted on the official Instagram account for Netflix, showed a number of fabulous moments from the upcoming series, one of which featured the Duchess' royal beau, Prince Harry. See the full video below.

WATCH: Prince Harry's loving gesture to Meghan Markle in sneak peek of new show

The moment in question saw the Prince in a sweet PDA moment, throwing his arm around his wife whilst in the garden of their sprawling $29 million Montecito home.

Meghan was besotted, laughing with a beautiful glass in hand and wearing a stunning blue halterneck summer dress. The clip also featured Meghan cooking up a storm with chef Roy Choi.

Harry pulled his wife in for cuddle, placing his chin on her head

Sharing the clip to her own Instagram Stories, Meghan penned: "Thanks to my fellow Angeleno, @chefroychoi. Had the best time having you on the show."

Adding: "Can't wait for you all to see it! March 4th on Netflix."

Just hours before the sneak peek was released, Meghan posted a bloopers reel, also featuring her husband.

© Instagram Meghan shared the clip to her Instagram Stories

Meghan's new show comes as she makes a return to social media after a five-year hiatus when she joined the royal family.

So far, updates have been mainly focused around her new show, with the odd personal post—such as when her beloved dog, Guy, passed away—as well as fun moments with her children, Archie and Lilibet.

© Instagram Archie appeared in Meghan's Valentine's Day posts

On Valentine's Day, the former Suits actress shared the sweetest video of her children preparing love-themed treats together.

Little Lilibet prepared heart-shaped strawberries and spread pink icing onto bagels, while Prince Archie, who looked like he had grown a lot since his last appearance, ran ahead of his mother to the garden, where red and pink balloons decorated their sprawling grounds.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

It's unclear how much the Sussex siblings will be making an appearance in Meghan's new show, but if one thing is for sure, it's that the pair have certainly inspired their mum when it comes to all things lifestyle.

© Instagram Archie's adorable handwriting and drawings were featured on the mood board

Archie's adorable handwriting was featured in a mood board created by the Duchess, which she showcased last week.

The little one's masterpiece was a forest-green star covered in illustrations drawn by Archie, with his name written across the middle.