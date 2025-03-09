Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's role in Meghan Markle's Netflix show revealed

Meghan Markle delighted fans on Tuesday when Netflix dropped the Duchess of Sussex's latest lifestyle show on their platform.

The eight-part series followed the mum-of-two and her celebrity friends as they took part in various activities, from cooking to beekeeping to hosting events. The series features eight 30-minute episodes, with Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, making a cameo in the final episode.

But despite several mentions of her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the duo didn't feature in any of the episodes.

Speaking to PEOPLE, an anonymous crew member revealed that the pair would often visit the set alongside their dad, and they got a little involved with the audio recording.

The couple's children were absent from the series

"Whenever Harry visited set, he was always super polite and friendly, but it was clear he wanted this to be Meghan's moment to shine," they explained. Speaking about how Meghan was with her children, they added: "She was super attentive and doting on them. We would give them headphones so they could listen to audio."

Although the children only featured in the series in a behind-the-scenes capacity, Meghan spoke about the pair numerous times, revealing that they share her love of cooking.

© Instagram Archie enjoys cooking with his mother

In the fifth episode, 'Surprise and Delight', Meghan revealed that her daughter had helped her in the preparation of some jam that she served to guests Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen.

"Lili and I actually made this batch together," the Duchess explained as she served up her strawberry preserve for dessert. "She picked berries with me, saying: 'No, no mama, I'll do it.' She's proud."

© Archewell The children got involved with the audio

The former Suits star also revealed that Archie was becoming a keen angler. Meghan revealed that the youngster had managed to catch two trout during a trip, before they had "fun" salt-baking the fish.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Meghan revealed how involved Lilibet got when they baked together, sharing a selection of sweet photos.

© Instagram / @meghan Princess Lilibet is becoming a keen baker

The youngster was dressed all in pink and appeared to be wearing a matching headband as she waited to have her turn at kneading the dough. "When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair! Thanks @heartmom & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands!" Meghan wrote in the caption.

