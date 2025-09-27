Who are the brainiest royals of all time - did Princess Kate beat Prince William's A-levels?

1. Alfred the Great

© Print Collector via Getty Images Alfred the Great was a smart king

Any fans of The Last Kingdom (I’m one of them!) will know that there was one historical royal in particular who had more than his fair share of brains. Alfred the Great is known as the king who laid the groundwork for a unified England, no mean feat given the general culture of war-mongering and backstabbing at the time, coupled with repeated Viking invasions.

Navigating such a tumultuous period required a sharp mind and excellent diplomatic skills, but beyond this Alfred also translated Latin texts into Old English so they were more widely accessible. He established a court school to teach his offspring, and aimed "to set to learning all the free-born young men now in England who have the means to apply themselves to it".

While no modern metrics can be applied to Alfred, I'm sure he would have aced his A-levels, although attending a private school with Latin on the curriculum would be a must for this Wessex king.