Princess Beatrice looks incredible in sheer lace dress as she attends star-studded gala with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

London's illustrious Raffles Hotel at the OWO was bathed in starlight as the Art of Wishes gala unveiled.

Among the renowned attendees was the stylish Princess Beatrice, who, alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, made quite the entrance.

At 35, Beatrice has developed a reputation for her impeccable fashion sense. For the evening, she opted for a striking pale blue lace dress that flowed down to maxi length.

The ensemble, revealing yet elegant, showcased her flair for fashion. The light blue of her dress was complemented by matching heeled pumps, while a cream clutch adorned with purple and black patterns added a touch of contrast.

As the autumn chill set in, a white bouclé-style jacket elegantly draped over her shoulders provided warmth. Her auburn hair, tied into a casual ponytail, allowed her statement earrings to be prominently displayed.

A makeup palette emphasizing natural hues, paired with a light smokey eye and soft pink lips, completed her look.

Walking beside her, Edoardo, 39, exuded sophistication in a sharp dark blue suit, paired with a crisp white shirt. The textured light blue tie and navy loafers added the finishing touches to his dapper appearance.

The gala, a collaboration between the Art of Wishes organization and the famed auction house Christie's, was a gathering of art enthusiasts, philanthropists, and the crème de la crème of the celebrity world.

Among those in attendance were TV presenter Vernon Kay, TikTok sensation Abby Roberts, and renowned stylist Evie Henderson.

On the family front, the evening was a grown-up affair, with the couple's two-year-old daughter Sienna and Edoardo's seven-year-old son, Wolfie, likely at home.

Speaking of Sienna, a recent Instagram post by Edoardo unveiled a sweet nickname for her. Sharing a picture of Sienna in a festive sombrero on her second birthday, he wrote, "Happy birthday baby girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day."

Dara Huang, Wolfie's mother, commented on the post with, "Happy birthday Cece," accompanied by heart emojis.

The name Sienna, with Italian origins possibly reflecting Edo's heritage, translates to "orange-red," a possible nod to the Duchess of York's vibrant hair.

In a loving tribute, Beatrice and Edoardo also incorporated "Elizabeth" into their daughter's name, honoring Beatrice's cherished bond with her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite being a princess, Sienna doesn't carry a royal title, as only the monarch's grandchildren through the male line inherit this styling. King Charles could confer a title upon Sienna, though it remains unlikely.

However, through Edoardo's lineage, Sienna boasts Italian aristocratic heritage. Edoardo's family heritage traces back to the Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy, giving Sienna and Beatrice the titles of "Contessas" and "Nobile Donna."

While these titles no longer hold official standing in Italy, they remain symbols of respect and lineage.

When Sienna's name was announced in October 2021, Edoardo's heartfelt post encapsulated their joy, sharing a touching sentiment, "With every child, you grow a whole new heart."