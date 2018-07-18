Prince George's 5th birthday: a look at royals at the same age

View Galleries
-
The royal rule Prince William broke on tour with son Prince George
One of the highlights of any royal tour is usually when the Cambridges first arrive in a country and the plane doors open, leaving Prince William,...
-
Prince George's school is fit for royalty: everything you need to know
Prince George's new school Thomas's Battersea has been praised for giving children "the best English education money can buy". The Good...
-
Prince William and Kate will drop off Prince George on first day of school, palace confirms
A child's first day of school is a milestone in any family, and for the royals, it is no different. Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince...
-
Prince George's surname: which one will he choose for school?
When Prince George starts school in September, like all other children he will be enrolled with a first name and a last name on the school register....
-
In photos: royal children start their first day of school