Prince George's 5th birthday: a look at royals at the same age

Photo: © Getty Images

Happy birthday Prince George! Prince William and Kate's son is turning five on Sunday 22 July and the family are expected to mark the day in private. The Duchess will likely host a small gathering for her little boy at home, with help from her mum Carole Middleton, who owns a party planning business. George's siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be on hand to celebrate the big day, while the future King's royal cousins and other playmates are also expected to join in the fun.

The Cambridges may be spending the day out of the public eye, but Kensington Palace always acknowledges royal children's birthdays by releasing at least one official portrait. Last year, royal photographer Chris Jackson took the cutest photo of George beaming, his wide grin showing off his milk teeth.

In honour of George's big birthday, we're taking a look back at other young royals at George's age… prepare for cuteness overload!

Photo: © PA

queen-elizabeth-five-years-old

Even as a little girl, the Queen looked regal!

Photo: © Getty Images

the-queen-five-years-old

And again looking so smart in her buttoned coat. We love her curls!

Photo: © Getty Images

prince-charles-five-years-old

Do you recognise Prince Charles, aged five?

Photo: © Getty Images

prince-charles-five-years-old-dog

The future King plays with his pet corgi at home.

Photo: © PA

princess-anne-five-years-old

Like her mother the Queen, Princess Anne started horse riding from a young age. Here, the Princess Royal is pictured one month after her fifth birthday during the family's summer holiday in Balmoral.

Photo: © PA

princess-anne-five-years-old-the-queen

Another sweet photo of the Queen with her only daughter.

Photo: © Getty Images

prince-andrew-five-years-old

Prince Andrew looks out from his home in Buckingham Palace.

Photo: © Getty Images

prince-edward-five-years-old

How smart does Prince Edward look in his winter coat, wearing a poppy in November 1969? The little boy was looked after by his governess Lavinia Keppel, who is pictured in the background.

Photo: © Getty Images

princess-diana-four-years-old

While there aren't many photos of Princess Diana as a young girl, given than she was not yet a royal, this picture was taken in 1965, when she was four years old.

Photo: © Getty Images

princess-diana-six-years-old

And here she is playing with her brother Charles Spencer in the grounds of Park House at Sandringham, aged six.

Photo: © PA

peter-phillips-5-years-old

How adorable do Peter Phillips, aged five, and his younger sister Zara look? Little cherubs!

Photo: © PA

peter-phillips-five-years-old

Peter Phillips is the elder child of Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips. He is the eldest grandchild of the Queen.

Photo: © PA

zara-phillips-five-years-old

Zara Phillips took after her mum Princess Anne from a young age, going on to compete in the Olympic Games and winning a silver medal. Here, five-year-old Zara is pictured at the Windsor Horse Trials.

Photo: © Getty Images

princess-diana-five-years-old-with-prince-harry

Prince William, aged, five, is pictured with his mum Diana. The pair were accompanying Prince Harry on his first day of school at Mrs. Mynor's nursery in September 1987.

Photo: © Getty Images

prince-william-dog-five-years-old

William pictured at a polo match in Cirencester, just days after his fifth birthday.

Photo: © Getty Images

prince-william-at-five-years-old

How sweet does Prince William look, holding onto his mum's hand?

Photo: © Getty Images

prince-harry-at-five-years-old

Prince Harry was always destined to serve in the Army, even from a young age!

Photo: © Getty Images

prince-harry-five-years-old

The adorable five-year-old is pictured at school, with his big brother Prince William and mum Diana.

Photo: © Getty Images

princess-beatrice-five-years-old

Princess Beatrice is just too cute, feasting on her candyfloss! Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's elder daughter was attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show in her smart equestrian outfit.

Photo: © PA

princess-eugenie-five-years-old

Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie were treated to the premiere of A Little Princess in February 1996. Eugenie was about to turn six.

Photo: © PA

princess-eugenie-five-years-old-prince-andrew

A five-year-old Princess Eugenie looking a little sleepy after the Christmas Day church service in 1995.

Photo: © Getty Images

lady-louise-five-years-old

At five and a half years old, the Countess of Wessex's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, made her debut at Trooping the Colour.

Photo: © Getty Images

lady-louise-five-years-old-bike

Louise is the firstborn child of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and the Queen's second youngest grandchild.

Photo: © PA

severn-phillips-five-years-old

The Countess of Wessex dotes on her five-year-old son James, Viscount Severn.

Photo: © PA

viscount-severn-five-years-old

James slides down the helter skelter at the Windsor Horse Show in May 2013.

Photo: © Getty Images

savannah-phillips-five-years-old

Princess Anne enjoys a day out with her eldest grandchild Savannah Phillips, the elder daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips.

Photo: © Getty Images

isla-phillips-five-years-old

Isla Phillips, the younger daughter of Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, is pictured on Christmas Day last year, attending church in Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

