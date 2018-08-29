Every time Kate Middleton and other royals have borrowed the Queen's jewellery

View Galleries
-
The Queen welcomes King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on state visit – live updates
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands were treated to a grand ceremonial welcome as they arrived for their first UK state visit on...
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding outfits go on display – all the photos
-
Best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's glam Invictus Games appearance
Excitement reached fever pitch when the royals walked onto the forecourt of Sydney Opera House. Fans whooped and cheered as Harry and Meghan made...
-
See how Meghan Markle's baby bump has grown month by month
-
Royal family dazzle at the Queen's lavish state banquet – live updates
...