The royal family as babies: Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, the Queen, more

...
The royal family as babies: Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, the Queen, more
You're reading

The royal family as babies: Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, the Queen, more

1/25
Next

REVEALED: The Queen’s favourite foods - video
baby-louis-lindo

Meghan Markle is expecting the next royal baby - so we thought it was time to take a look back through the archives at some of our favourite photographs of Windsor babies. From the steps of the Lindo Wing, where Duchess Kate and Prince William first presented their tiny royals to the world, to the Queen's private photo albums, we've loved looking back at these precious moments or our royal's lives. 

MORE: Prince Charles opens up about fears for new royal baby

This first picture was taken on the evening of April 23, when Prince William and Duchess Kate emerged with their new bouncing baby boy, Prince Louis, who had yet to be named. Kate had gone into labor early that morning, and gave birth to the new little Prince at around 11am.

baby-louis-lindo-carseat

The Prince was snuggled in his car seat, wearing a white knit hat that matched his newborn outfit.

princess-charlotte

The world gained a new Princess after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her second child Princess Charlotte with Prince William by her side. Prince George's little sister was born on May 2, 2015 at 8:34 am in the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London. The baby royal weighed in at 8lbs 3oz – and made her public debut just 10 hours after her birth!

Aged just one day old, Prince George made his highly anticipated first public appearance on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's hospital in Paddington. Kate wore a light blue Jenny Packham dress as she smiled and waved, while Prince William matching in casual blue shirt as he showed off his new son. 

In October the public glimpsed George once again at his christening which was held at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London. George, who is third in line to the throne, was baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury and looked adorable while wearing the traditional royal Christening gown.

George gained a royal playmate when Prince William's cousin Zara Tindall welcomed her first child, a daughter named Mia Grace Tindall. Zara and her husband Mike introduced their new arrival exclusively to HELLO! in February 2014. 

Lady Louise Windsor, born November 8, 2003, is the eldest child and only daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Born prematurely, Prince Andrew was not able to be present for the birth, and has since spoken about it, saying: "Firstly I'm rather shocked and delighted at the news, obviously very sorry that I was not able to be a part of it. I have seen Sophie, she is doing well - she has also had a bit of a fraught time of it."

James, Viscount Severn was born December 17, 2007 and is the second child and only son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

The Duke and Duchess of York welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on August 8, 1988.

Beatrice Elizabeth Mary was born at 8.18pm at the Portland Hospital, the fifth grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip

Less than two years later, on March 23, 1990, Prince Andrew and Sarah welcomed their second daughter

Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Phillips on the occasion of her Christening at Windsor Castle on July 27, 1981

At 9.03pm on June 21, 1982, at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, Prince William was born. Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, showed him off to the public on the steps of the Lindo Wing, just as Prince William and Kate did years later with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. 

Little Princew William was christened as William Arthur Philip Louis on August 4 on the same year as his birth in 1982. He was Christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, a tradition for royal babies. In the snap, the youngster smiled with playing with a teddy bear. 

William's younger brother was welcomed into the world on September 15, 1984. Prince Henry Charles Albert David – known as Harry - was also born at St Mary’s Hospital, the younger son of Charles and Diana. 

He was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in December in St George's Chapel, Windsor

Prince Charles, eldest son of the Queen and Prince Philip, was born at Buckingham Palace at 9.14pm on 14th November 1948. He was born when the Queen was still a Princess, one year after Philip and the Queen tied the knot in 1946. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Philip joked that baby Charles looked like plum pudding after holding his newborn for the first time. 
 

On 15th December, Charles Philip Arthur George was christened in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Geoffrey Fisher. He was the first grandchild of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. He became the heir apparant in 1952, following the death of the King. 

Princess Anne, the second child and only daughter of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, was born at Clarence House on August 15, 1950. She was baptised Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise at Buckingham Palace on October 21, 1950. 

Prince Edward was born at Buckingham Palace on March 10, 1964 – the fourth child and third son of the monarch

Prince Charles was all smiles while admiring his new baby brother in March 1960. Prince Andrew was born on 19 February. The Queen spoke about expecting Prince Andrew in a letter to her midwife, which read: "The children were very excited at the news of the baby, especially Charles, who loves small children! Anne is getting more used to the idea now. It has taken the parents quite a long time to get used to the idea too, being so very much out of the baby world. But it is lovely to feel there will soon be another baby in the nursery." 

Young Prince Edward made his public appearance after the Trooping of Colour ceremony in 1964, when his mother appeared with him in her arms on the balcony of the Palace. It is a tradition for the young colours to wave to the crowds from the balcony, with Prince George first appearing on the balcony in the arms of his dad, Prince William, when he was just 23-months-old. 

The Queen was born at 2.40 am on April 21, 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London.

She was the first child of the Duke of Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth

At the time, she stood third-in-line to the throne, after Edward, Prince of Wales – who became King Edward VIII but abdicated in December 1936 - and her father.

It was not expected that her father would become king, or that she would one day become Queen. Here she is with her proud mother.

The two-year-old princess pictured in 1928

The Duke of Edinburgh was born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in Corfu on June 10 1921.

He was the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece – younger brother of King Constantine of Greece – and Princess Alice of Battenberg, the eldest child of Prince Louis of Battenberg and sister of Earl Mountbatten of Burma

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries