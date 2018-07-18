A look at royals aged 5 including Prince George, Kate Middleton and more...

Prince William and Kate's son turned five on Sunday 22 July 2018 and the family marked the day in private on holiday in Mustique. Prince George's siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were on hand to celebrate the big day.
The Cambridges may have spent the day out of the public eye, but Kensington Palace always acknowledges royal children's birthdays by releasing at least one official portrait. This year, George was pictured in the grounds of Clarence House, posing against a brick wall. He flashed a big smile in the photo taken by Matt Porteous following Prince Louis' christening.
In honour of George's big birthday, we've taken a look back at other young royals at George's age… prepare for cuteness overload!