Royal tongue pokers: See the cheeky royals sticking out their tongues

Cheeky, cheeky

...
The Cambridges surprise in jeans for adorable 2018 Christmas card
kmid
Photo: © Rex

Princess Charlotte proved she's just like any other three-year-old at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding back in May when she playfully stuck her tongue out to the photographers. But she's not the only royal who has a cheeky side and plays up to the crowds – even her mum and dad, Prince William and Kate are prone to sticking their tongues out for a bit of fun. The crown for best royal tongue poker though, has to go to Prince Harry, who was as much a fan of sticking his tongue out when he was a child as he is now! Click through our gallery to see some of the royals' most hilarious, tongue-sticking out moments caught on camera.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate gave the crowds in Glasgow a giggle when she gave a playful little tongue poke back in 2013.

princess-charlotte

Princess Charlotte

Stealing the limelight at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding back in May was Princess Charlotte as she arrived at St George's Chapel.

prince-charles-harrods

Prince Charles

Looks like someone was hungry! Prince Charles took a tour of the newly refurbished Fortnum and Mason in 2007 and was clearly waiting for some snacks…

prince-william

Prince William

Long before he was a father-of-three, Prince William proved his a big kid at heart with this mischievous look.

prince-george

Prince George

The young royal is quite a fan of poking his tongue out, whatever the occasion – here he is striking his best pose in Canada.

queen-elizabeth

The Queen

Even the Queen can't resist her silly side sometimes!

meghan
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan's not immune to a little cheekiness, especially when she's trying to make husband Prince Harry laugh - look at how gorgeous the pair look in Edinburgh.

prince-harry-boxing

Prince Harry

Prince Harry catches his breath after a boxing training session, and it's not the first time he's pulled such a face…

prince-harry-young

Prince Harry

…just like his nephew Prince George, it was one of his favourite faces to pull as a child! Here is as a four-year-old perfecting the look, much to the surprise of his mother, Princess Diana.

prince-philip

Prince Philip

If anyone knows how to make the crowds laugh, it's Prince Philip – just look at him in 2012 being a cheeky grandfather.

zara

Zara Phillips

A three-year-old Zara Phillips looked to be having fun at an event in the early eighties. What a cutie!

