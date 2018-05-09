The Duchess of Cambridge's hands-on approach to parenting has seen her take many gorgeous photos of her three children, and after HELLO! released a gallery of all her best pictures, it soon became one of the most-read stories of 2018. And to start the new year, we have decided to look back at the cute snapshots, and hope to see many more in the next twelve months.
Shortly after Prince William and Kate's third child Prince Louis was born, royal fans around the world were treated to the baby's first official portraits. The gorgeous set of photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge; one showed Louis with his eyes wide open at just three days old, while the second featured Louis and his big sister Princess Charlotte on Charlotte’s third birthday.
This wasn't the first time Kate had released her personal family photos to the public. Far from it. The Duchess, who studied history of art at university, broke with royal tradition in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter, instead of hiring a photographer. Since then, the mum-of-three has captured some very important family milestones, including birthdays and first days at nursery, choosing to share her work with the public.
Kate's passion for photography blossomed long before she joined the royal family. Her official profile on the British Monarchy's website notes her love of taking pictures. "Other hobbies include more recreational sports such as hill walking, tennis, sailing, swimming, and the arts, including photography and painting," reads the profile. "The Duchess's enthusiasm for photography saw her taking photographs as part of her role during her time working within Party Pieces, a family company owned and run by her parents."
Here, we take a look back at some of Kate's best work...