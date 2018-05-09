13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge's hands-on approach to parenting has seen her take many gorgeous photos of her three children, and after HELLO! released a gallery of all her best pictures, it soon became one of the most-read stories of 2018. And to start the new year, we have decided to look back at the cute snapshots, and hope to see many more in the next twelve months.

Shortly after Prince William and Kate's third child Prince Louis was born, royal fans around the world were treated to the baby's first official portraits. The gorgeous set of photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge; one showed Louis with his eyes wide open at just three days old, while the second featured Louis and his big sister Princess Charlotte on Charlotte’s third birthday.

This wasn't the first time Kate had released her personal family photos to the public. Far from it. The Duchess, who studied history of art at university, broke with royal tradition in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter, instead of hiring a photographer. Since then, the mum-of-three has captured some very important family milestones, including birthdays and first days at nursery, choosing to share her work with the public.

Kate's passion for photography blossomed long before she joined the royal family. Her official profile on the British Monarchy's website notes her love of taking pictures. "Other hobbies include more recreational sports such as hill walking, tennis, sailing, swimming, and the arts, including photography and painting," reads the profile. "The Duchess's enthusiasm for photography saw her taking photographs as part of her role during her time working within Party Pieces, a family company owned and run by her parents."

Here, we take a look back at some of Kate's best work...

Photo: © PA
This adorable photo of Prince Louis was taken on 26 April 2018, just three days after his birth. Louis is pictured at home at Kensington Palace. A statement from the palace read: "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday."

Photo: © PA
The second portrait showed the newborn and birthday girl Princess Charlotte, who turned three when this photo was taken. Charlotte sweetly kisses her baby brother on the head, wearing the same blue cardigan that Prince George wore in 2016.

Photo: © PA
Proud mother Kate marked Princess Charlotte's first day of nursery school with a pair of adorable new portraits in which the youngster posed in a red coat with matching shoes, and a pink cashmere scarf by fellow royal Marie-Chantal's kids' line.

Photo: © PA
Charlotte joined Willcocks Nursery School in London in January 2018. At the time, Kensington Palace wrote in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning.The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School."

Photo: © PA
To mark Princess Charlotte's second birthday, Kensington Palace released this lovely picture, taken by Kate. "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow," the palace announced last May. "TRH would like to thank everyone for the lovely messages they have received & hope that everyone enjoys this photograph as much as they do."

Photo: © Rex
In January 2016, the Duchess also documented Prince George's first day at nursery. The little boy looked ready to hit the books as he arrived at Westacre Montessori, located near his home in Norfolk.

Photo: © Rex
In 2015, Kate became the first member of the royal family to take the first official photographs of a royal baby, with the Duchess releasing her own images of newborn Charlotte being held by her big brother George at the family home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

"Kate is genuinely good at taking portraits," said The Sun's veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who has captured the lives of the royal family on camera for more than 40 years.

"She fills the frame and uses natural light. She has captured some amazing pictures of her children," he added.

Photo: © Rex
The Prince and Princess were photographed at Anmer Hall in Norfolk - the Cambridges' family home.

Photo: © Rex
The siblings' sweet bond was apparent from the very first portraits.

Photo: © Rex
To celebrate six months since Charlotte's arrival in November 2016, Kate released some gorgeous photos of her daughter at home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Photo: © Rex
The doting mum again treated fans to a set of portraits in May 2016, to celebrate Princess Charlotte's first birthday.

Photo: © Rex
With perfect lighting and a soft background, these portraits of Charlotte could easily have been taken by a pro, proving Kate has mastered her photography skills.

