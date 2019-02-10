﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The couple added a touch of royal power

Prince Harry gets parenting pep talk ahead of welcoming royal baby with Meghan Markle
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a starry night at the BAFTAs on Sunday, adding a touch of royal power to the ceremony. William, who is President of BAFTA, was joined by his wife Kate at the Royal Albert Hall. Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie, Olivia Colman and Rami Malek were among the stars who donned their gladrags for what is dubbed the biggest night in the British film calendar.

The celebrity guests started arriving at the venue from 4pm, but the red carpet went into shutdown mode when William and Kate made their grand entrance just before 7pm. The royals were welcomed by BAFTA Chief Executive Amanda Berry, who escorted the couple to their seats inside the stunning London landmark.

Kate, who has attended the BAFTAs twice before, including once when she was pregnant with Prince Louis, pulled out all the stops for her glitzy night out. See the best photos...

The Duchess looked incredible in a one-shouldered white gown by her go-to designer, Alexander McQueen. The dress featured a floral motif on the shoulder and ruffled detailing. Kate actually wore the dress to Prince Charles' 70th birthday dinner last November, but in hot pink.

Kate had her hair styled up into an elegant chignon and opted for natural makeup, accentuating her pretty eyes with a smoky look.

The royals were in high spirits as they arrived at the Royal Albert Hall, walking the red carpet in style.

Kate borrowed a pair of Princess Diana's exquisite earrings for the glitzy night out.

How gorgeous did the mum-of-three look tonight? We love the intricate up 'do!

Photo: © PA
The royals were welcomed by BAFTA Chief Executive Amanda Berry. We also caught a glimpse of Kate's gorgeous pair of Jimmy Choo 'Romy in Viola Glitter' shoes.

Another shot of Kate's incredible dress.

Photo: © PA
Once inside, the Duke and Duchess were announced as guests of honour. The audience stood and a respectful hush descended upon the venue as William and Kate made their way down the steps.

The royals giggled as they headed to their seats, noting the silence.
Photo: © PA
The royals were given some of the best seats in the house, sitting front row close to the stage.

Photo: © PA
"It's so quiet!" Kate laughed as they settled into the seats.

