You might like...
-
Best photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton's starry night at the BAFTAs
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a starry night at the BAFTAs on Sunday, adding a touch of royal power to the ceremony. William, who is...
-
What the royals' handwriting says about them – and it might surprise you
Who knew your handwriting could reveal so much about your personality? We spoke to Emma Bache, graphologist and author of Reading between the Lines,...
-
Best photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton's jam-packed day in Dundee
Prince William and Kate have arrived in Dundee where they will spend the day carrying out a string of special engagements. The royals, who are known...
-
See how Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other royals have changed in 10 years
-
The best royal family curtsies from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle
She may be heavily pregnant, but that hasn't stopped the Duchess of Sussex from following strict royal protocol. Over Christmas, fans were...