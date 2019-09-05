Prince William and Kate take daughter Princess Charlotte to school – see the best photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked every inch the proud parents as they dropped off their daughter Princess Charlotte on her first day of school. The four-year-old youngster is starting Reception at Thomas's Battersea, joining her big brother Prince George, six, who is going into Year 2. Confident Charlotte smiled at the cameras as she arrived at the south London private school, looking incredibly smart in her navy uniform.
The little girl held her mum Kate's hand, while William walked alongside George. It was no doubt an emotional day for the Duchess, who sadly had to miss Prince George's first day of school in 2017. Kate, who was pregnant with Prince Louis, was suffering from severe morning sickness. The royals were met by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, at the entrance before taking Charlotte to her new class. See the best photos of the Princess's first day of school…
