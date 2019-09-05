﻿
Prince William and Kate take daughter Princess Charlotte to school – see the best photos

It's a big day for the royal family!

cambridges-at-school-charlotte-first-day
Photo: © PA
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked every inch the proud parents as they dropped off their daughter Princess Charlotte on her first day of school. The four-year-old youngster is starting Reception at Thomas's Battersea, joining her big brother Prince George, six, who is going into Year 2. Confident Charlotte smiled at the cameras as she arrived at the south London private school, looking incredibly smart in her navy uniform.

The little girl held her mum Kate's hand, while William walked alongside George. It was no doubt an emotional day for the Duchess, who sadly had to miss Prince George's first day of school in 2017. Kate, who was pregnant with Prince Louis, was suffering from severe morning sickness. The royals were met by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, at the entrance before taking Charlotte to her new class. See the best photos of the Princess's first day of school…

princess-charlotte-arrives
Photo: © PA
Charlotte arrived just after 8:15am with her parents and older brother George. Kate looked radiant in a Michael Kors patterned dress, which she cinched in at the waist with a black belt. She completed her chic look with a pair of Asprey's Woodland Oak Leaf Hoop earrings and wore navy heels. 

The royals were driven up to a side entrance while other children went in through the front.

kate-middleton-dress-hair
Photo: © PA
Charlotte walked behind her mum at one point, smiling sweetly at the cameras. The Duchess looked thrilled for her little girl. 

Kate's striking red and white frock is known as the 'Carnation dress' and is a past-season buy. Beauty wise, the Duchess wore her glossy hair loose and added a touch of makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

princess-charlotte-waving
Photo: © PA
Charlotte, who has perfected the art of royal waving through the years, gave a little wave at the cameras. The little girl was also seen flicking her ponytail at one point.

princess-charlotte-headteacher
Photo: © PA
Helen Haslem shook hands with the future King before turning to Charlotte and shaking her hand. William remarked, "First day - very excited," while his wife Kate asked the head teacher: "How are you? Did you have a nice summer?"

princess-charlotte
Photo: © PA
A closer look at Charlotte in her uniform, which is what the school calls the transitional uniform - a blue pinafore with a white summer blouse, and black shoes and white socks.

According to the school’s uniform list, the royal will require a winter and summer uniform, as well as a PE kit, an art smock and ballet shoes, which are all supplied by Perry in Chelsea. The most distinctive item will be the navy jacket or cardigan with Thomas's crest – a red unicorn reading a book.

charlotte-cute-shaking-hands
Photo: © PA
The co-educational school for pupils aged four to 13 is located on Battersea High Street, a 15-minute drive from Kensington Palace and their most important school rule is to 'Be Kind.' Charlotte will be in a class of 21, one of three reception classes in her year. 

prince-george-pulling-funny-face
Photo: © PA
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's fees for George are currently £6,429-a-term as he is entering Year 2, but they will pay slightly less for Charlotte, as she is their second child. The charge for a second child is £6,305-a-term and if Prince Louis ends up joining his older siblings in a couple of years, his fees would be £5,790, as it stands currently.

