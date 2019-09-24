﻿
15 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle forced to make last minute change on day two of royal tour - see the best photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a mental health initiative

1/15
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry show off dance moves on day one of royal tour
meghan-markle-and-harry-beach-arrival
Photo: © Getty Images
1/15

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have travelled to Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town on the second day of their royal tour of Africa.

On their first engagement of the day Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, learned about the work of ‘Waves for Change’, an NGO which fuses surfing with evidence-based mind and body therapy to provide a child-friendly mental health service to vulnerable young people living in challenging communities.

The couple also saw the work of The Lunchbox Fund, a charity that provides nearly 30,000 nutritious meals every day to Waves for Change programmes and schools in South Africa’s townships and rural areas. 

Harry then took a solo trip along Kalk Bay's coast with officers from the City of Cape Town Marine Unit to learn about their work on illegal wildlife poaching.

He’ll then be reunited with his wife as they travel to Bo Kaap to visit Auwal Mosque on Heritage Day, followed by a youth reception at the British High Commissioner’s Residence. 

READ: Royal FIRST! Meghan Markle surprises in denim jacket at the beach in Cape Town with Prince Harry

meghan-markle-no-rings
Photo: © Getty Images
2/15

It was a royal first as Meghan wore a denim jacket to the beach. The style is from her pre-Duchess days and is by one of her favourite retailers Madewell. She teamed it with a white shirt, black trousers and a cross-body tote bag - also believed to be from Madewell. 

meghan-markle-ring
Photo: © PA
3/15

Meghan also ditched her engagement ring and wedding band, for new Jennifer Meyer turquoise jewellery, which matched her earrings. 

A source told HELLO! that the reason she has ditched her treasured jewels is that she wants to be "low key" while doing her meet and greets with the public.

meghan-harry-chat-surfers-beach
Photo: © Getty Images
4/15

The couple chatted to surf mentors from Waves for Change, an non-governmental organisation, which supports them to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people. 

meghan-markle-chattes-Waves-for-Change
Photo: © Getty Images
5/15

The couple popped in to see the Waves for Change compound, home to the The Lunchbox Fund. It was one of four charities to benefit from public donations made to celebrate the birth of Harry and Meghan's son Archie Harrison. The Fund provides nearly 30,000 nutritious meals every day to programmes in townships and rural areas. 

meghan-markle-microscope
Photo: © Getty Images
6/15

Meghan looks through a microscope during her visit to the compound kitchen. 

harry-meghan-beach
Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

The windy conditions meant they were forced to rearrange their walk on the beach to the centre, so they could participate in a group activity to promote positive thinking. 

meghan-markle-hugs-a-surf-mentor
Photo: © Getty Images
8/15

The Duchess dished out more hugs as they chatted with the surf mentors. 

harry-meghan-joining-in-clapping
Photo: © Getty Images
9/15

Harry and Meghan took part in the Power Hand activity to promote positive thinking, as well as a meditation session, with the surf mentors. 

meghan-harry-pda-day2
Photo: © Getty Images
10/15

There were more displays of affection from the couple, as they held hands and rubbed each other's backs. 

harry-meghan-mental-health-session
Photo: © Getty Images
11/15

The couple got really involved in the Power Hand activity. 

harry-meghan-meditation
Photo: © Getty Images
12/15

Harry and Meghan have both previously spoken about their love of meditation and it's believed that they practise it daily. 

meghan-markle-meditating
Photo: © Getty Images
13/15

Asked what was the most pressing global issue when it came to dealing with the stigma around mental health, Meghan replied: "It's just getting people to talk about it and talk to each other, right?

"And you see that no matter where you are in the world, if you're a small community or a Township, if you're in a big city - it's that everyone is dealing with a different version of the same thing."

harry-meghan-group-photo
Photo: © Getty Images
14/15

There was time for a group photo with the mentors after the session. 

meghan-markle-hug
Photo: © Getty Images
15/15
