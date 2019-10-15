﻿
14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royal tour day 2: Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Islamabad school, Margalla Hills and attend glamorous reception
Royal FIRST as Kate Middleton and Prince William take doctor on tour for the first time
Photo: © Rex
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will embark on a jam-packed day of engagements on day two of their visit to Pakistan. The royal couple, who landed at Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan on Monday evening, began their first full day in the country with a visit to a school in central Islamabad, where they met with pupils aged from four to 18 to hear how they are benefitting from the Teach for Pakistan programme, a fast-track teacher training programme modelled on the UK's Teach First scheme. The parents-of-three showed their natural affinity with children as they spent time with the young pupils, with William seen cracking jokes as the royal couple spent time in the classroom. Caring Kate, who chose to wear a royal blue kurta, a traditional long shift blouse over
trousers, for the visit, also proved to be a big hit and was seen laughing with a small group of children as she knelt down to speak to them at their work table.

 

Continuing the theme of education, the couple will later join children from three local schools in the Margalla Hills, which sit in the foothills of the Himalayas. William and Kate are also due to have lunch with Prime Minister Imran Khan and will end their first full day at a reception hosted by the British High Commission at the city's stunning National Monument, which will showcase the very best of Pakistani music and culture. Guests will include figures from the country's music and film industry and creative arts, the world of business and politicians.

Photo: © Rex
The mother-of-three showed her natural affinity with children during the school visit.

Photo: © Rex
William shook hands with one of the schoolchildren as he sat down in the classroom. During the visit, he spoke to one of the teachers about the importance of young people learning about mental health. 

Photo: © Getty Images
William and Kate happily posed for a photograph with children and staff from the school, located in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital city.

Photo: © Rex
Kate fully engaged with pupils and teachers during the school visit; her eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are both now enrolled at Thomas's Battersea.

Photo: © Getty Images
The royal visitors proved to be a big hit in the classroom!

Photo: © Rex
Kate crouched down to chat to the young pupils at the governement-run school in Islamabad. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and Kate continued to be in high spirits as they arrived at the Margalla Hills, in the foothills of the Himalayas, for their second engagement of the day. 

Photo: © PA
Kate looked elegant in a periwinkle kurta - a loose collarless shirt worn in many regions of South Asia - with hand-embroidered detailing, which she teamed with matching trousers, and a scarf, all created by local designer Maheen Khan. Havig worn tan heeled shoes from New Look, costing just £23.99, for her visit to the school, Kate swapped her footwear for Russell & Bromley's £185 'Xpresso' Crossover Flats for her time in the Margalla Hills.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess kept her jewellery to a minumim, opting for her drop earrings by Zeen, which retail for just £6, and her striking sapphire engagement ring.

Photo: © Getty Images
William and Kate joined children from three schools in the Margalla Hills to help them set up a leopard camera trap and identify and remove plants that are threatening the natural environment. The engagement will show the royal couple how Pakistan is working to meet Sustainable Development Goals.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess sported her $10 beaded chandelier earrings by Pakistani brand Zeen for the second day of the tour, after wearing them for her arrival. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate swapped her New Look heels for a pair of Russell & Bromley crossover flats to walk through the Margalla Hills.  

Photo: © Getty Images
After visiting the Margalla Hills, the Duke and Duchess had an official meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence in Islamabad 

